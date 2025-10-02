Hefei Hosts "Operas Gathering in Anhui • Stars Shining in Hefei," Showcasing Masters of Traditional Chinese Theater

HEFEI, China, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reported by Hefei Daily:

On September 28, the curtain rose at the Anhui Baixi Theatre for the opening of Operas Gathering in Anhui • Stars Shining in Hefei, a sweeping celebration of traditional Chinese opera that unites many of the nation's most acclaimed performers on one stage. The launch ceremony featured provincial leaders, including Liang Yanshun, Secretary of the CPC Anhui Provincial Committee, who formally opened the event. Among those in attendance were Governor Wang Qingxian, Provincial CPPCC Chairman Tang Liangzhi, and other officials. Fei Gaoyun, Secretary of the CPC Hefei Municipal Committee, and Li Xin, Secretary of the Secretariat of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, both offered opening remarks.

Six masters of Chinese opera—each a recipient of the prestigious Plum Blossom Award—stood together to read the Artists' Declaration. Yu Lan, Yang Fengyi, Feng Yuping, Wang Quanzhen, Cai Zhefei, and Han Zaifen, representing the traditions of Peking Opera, Kunqu, Pingju, Yu Opera, Yue Opera, and Huangmei Opera, were named "Chinese Opera Heritage Promotion Ambassadors." Their collective presence lent the evening the feeling of a grand ensemble cast reunion, steeped in artistry and reverence for the craft. The program continued with a series of classic excerpts performed by leading artists from Kunqu, Yu, Huangmei, and other opera forms—an homage to the breadth and endurance of China's theatrical traditions.

Beyond the main stage, audiences could immerse themselves in a visual narrative of theater history through an exhibition devoted to stage art. Divided into three sections—"Theatrical Costume Culture," "Theatrical Cultural and Creative Products," and "Stage Models from the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts"—the exhibit offered a curated journey through the aesthetics, craftsmanship, and design that have shaped Chinese opera through the ages.…

The celebration marks the beginning of a cultural season that will extend through the Lunar New Year, featuring hundreds of public performances by leading troupes and artists, as well as a spotlight on Anhui's local operatic forms and the televised Stars Shining in Hefei gala.

More than a festival, Operas Gathering in Anhui • Stars Shining in Hefei functions as a vibrant cultural platform—one that intertwines national heritage with Hefei's evolving urban character. In doing so, it exemplifies the growing intersection of art and city life, where performance and place enrich each other. The event underscores how culture, when brought to the forefront of civic identity, can energize local economies while reaffirming the city's standing as a hub of artistic expression.