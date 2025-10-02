BANGKOK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia organized by Business Media International, returns to Thailand — shining a spotlight on 73 organisations that are not only surviving these challenges but transforming them into opportunities. Thailand's workplaces are at a turning point. Companies across the country are grappling with how to attract scarce talent, keep their best people, and unite four very different generations under one roof. This year's winners prove that putting people at the centre of business strategy is the key to long-term success.

Thailand's HR reality is stark. Regional studies show employers continue to face material skill gaps: 62% of hiring managers across Asia reported "moderate to extreme" skill shortages in 2024, with pay competition and lack of progression cited as major causes. At the same time, the Thai government and private sector are racing to upskill the workforce — a national plan aims to develop some 280,000 workers for high-tech sectors over the next five years — signalling both urgency and opportunity for employers who can build learning at scale.

Against this backdrop, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Thailand programme is doing more than handing out trophies. The awards function as a pressure-tested playbook: they surface the HR strategies that actually move the needle on retention, recruitment and cross-generational engagement and then spotlight them for the broader market. Winners are not only recognised for polished benefits packages, but for concrete systems — continuous upskilling pipelines, people-first hybrid policies, AI-assisted talent analytics, internal mobility platforms — that produce measurable retention gains.

This year HR Asia introduces the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards — a category purposely created to recognise organisations that use technology not as an excuse to replace people, but as a lever to empower them. The new category highlights companies that deploy tech to amplify human potential: AI for personalised learning, analytics for predictive retention, automated workflows that free up time for mentorship, and platforms that democratise career mobility. By doing so, the awards aim to shift the narrative from "tech vs. people" to "tech for people."

"Recognition is not the end goal; it's a catalyst," said Datuk William Ng, Chairman, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards. "When we celebrate the companies that are succeeding, we make their tools, processes and metrics visible. Other employers can then adapt and iterate. That diffusion multiplies impact across industries and benefits the national workforce."

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

