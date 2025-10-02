SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom-engineered interconnect solutions, will exhibit at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (Seoul ADEX) 2025. The event runs from October 20–24, 2025, at the KINTEX Exhibition Center (Booth #18-20, Hall 7).

Returning to this premier industry event, PEI-Genesis will showcase an extensive range of high-reliability connectors for aerospace, defense, and other demanding applications. The display will feature ruggedized mil-spec (including MIL-DTL-38999 and MIL-DTL-5015 circular connectors), RF, fiber optic, and harsh-environment solutions from Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Souriau by Eaton, Cinch, Conesys, and PRECI-DIP. This includes RF connectors from Amphenol RF and Cinch's Johnson and Trompeter lines, industrial solutions from Eaton and Amphenol Industrial, and accessories like backshells and mil-spec contacts.

"Our return to Seoul ADEX underscores our commitment to supporting customers in the aerospace and defense markets across Asia," said Alex Tsui, Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, PEI-Genesis. "We look forward to engaging with industry partners and demonstrating how our connector solutions and cable assemblies deliver unmatched performance and reliability with fast shipping compressed to 48 hours."

Seoul ADEX, Korea's largest aerospace and defense exhibition, provides a dynamic platform for industry professionals to explore advancements in aerospace, defense, and security technologies. PEI-Genesis invites attendees to visit Booth #18-20 in Hall 7 to discover tailored interconnect solutions and discuss how our expertise can meet specific technical requirements.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, it develops engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, USA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN, USA; Southampton, UK; Zhuhai, China; and Pune, India, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.