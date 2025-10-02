HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE NEW PARTAGÁS ROYALES VITOLA DURING THE TFWA WORLD EXHIBITION & CONFERENCE IN CANNES

LA HABANA, Cuba, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. officially presented the new Partagás Royales vitola (48 ring gauge x 150mm length) during the traditional gala dinner organised as part of the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference 2025 international trade fair. The event took place on 30th of September at the L'Ondine - Vilebrequin La Plage restaurant in Cannes, bringing together exclusive distributors, Duty Free & Travel Retail operators, the trade press and Habano aficionados. Attendees were given a sneak preview of this vitola, designed to reinforce the company's strategic commitment to this channel.

The Duty Free and Travel Retail channels are a strategic space for the growth of Habanos, S.A., bringing the culture of Habanos to millions of travellers every year. Thanks to its presence in airports and international destinations, Habanos has established itself as a true universal ambassador, projecting tradition, innovation and passion throughout the world.

In this context, the new Partagás Royales (48 ring gauge x 150mm length) was presented, with a uniform format and medium ring gauge that stands out for its strength and personality. It reflects the unmistakable character of the brand by reviving the name of a historic format from the 1960s, now reinterpreted with a renewed and contemporary style.

Partagás Royales comes in an exclusive travel humidor containing 20 Habanos, produced "Totally Handmade with Long Filler" from selected leaves coming from the prestigious Vuelta Abajo* zone in the Pinar del Río* region, Cuba*, known for producing what is considered the world's best tobacco. This design seeks to offer travellers a unique and memorable experience, reaffirming Habanos, S.A.'s innovative approach in this strategic channel.

In the year that Partagás celebrates its 180th anniversary, this presentation reinforces the historical value of the brand and Habanos, S.A.'s commitment to keeping its spirit alive with new proposals.

'This launch makes the Habano a true universal ambassador,' emphasised Maritza Carrillo González, Co-President of Habanos, S.A. Beatriz Garrido García, Director of Operational Marketing at Habanos, S.A., added: 'With Partagás Royales, we offer an experience designed for the discerning traveller.'

With this launch, Habanos, S.A. expands its exclusive portfolio for the Duty Free and Travel Retail channels, consolidating its leadership in the global premium tobacco market.

Tasting notes

Partagás "Royales":

Brand: Partagás

Market name: Royales

Factory name: Dichosos

Dimensions: 48 ring gauge x 150mm length

Presentation: 20-unit travel humidor with commemorative 180th anniversary ring and standing band.

Wrapper: brown, smooth, silky, fatty and shiny

Draw: excellent

Ash: compact

Strength: full

Smoking time: around 45-60 minutes

From the first draw, it displays a clean flavour that elegantly evolves into subtle notes of cocoa and oak. With excellent draw and compact ash, the smoke is dense and rewarding, with a well-accentuated aftertaste that can be enjoyed for approximately 45 to 60 minutes. Its presentation in a 20-Habanostravel humidor provides ideal preservation for enjoyment anytime, anywhere, allowing Royales to offer its best organoleptic characteristics.

Pairing suggestion: Partagás Royales is an invitation to pair it with robust, long-aged spirits. The ideal combination is those aged naturally in white oak barrels, whose refinement develops a profile with notes of dried fruit, chocolate or vanilla. When paired with this Habano, an authentic symphony of flavours is created for an exceptional sensory experience.

