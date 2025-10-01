SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudio Lab, an innovator in audio AI technology, today announced the launch of "Gaudio Developers," a new API platform that makes the company's award-winning audio technologies directly accessible to developers, creators, and enterprises worldwide.

With Gaudio Developers, users can easily integrate advanced audio capabilities into their own products and services. The initial suite of APIs includes:

Powered by Gaudio's proprietary AI engine, the platform delivers high-quality results optimized for both speed and performance. For clients seeking to preserve the original intentions with additional precision, Gaudio offers premium post-production services through its subsidiary WAVELAB, which provides end-to-end quality control and is trusted by major broadcasters in South Korea and Japan.

"Until now, our technology has primarily been available through B2B partnerships," said Henney Oh, CEO of Gaudio Lab. "With Gaudio Developers, we're opening access to anyone—from independent creators to global media companies—who wants to enrich their content with world-class audio AI. The platform is designed to scale effortlessly, from individual projects to enterprise-level production."

About Gaudio Lab

Founded in 2015 after its spatial audio (binaural rendering) technology was adopted as an international standard, Gaudio Lab is one of the world's most advanced audio AI startups. Its team of more than 40 audio specialists—including nine Ph.D.s in acoustics—develops solutions for OTT platforms, streaming, AR/VR, smartphones, theaters, and automotive sound systems.

The company has been recognized globally for its innovation, including: SXSW Innovation Awards Finalist (2024), CES Innovation Awards Honoree for three consecutive years (2023–2025), ANSI/CTA International Standard (2022), ISO/IEC MPEG-H Standardization (2013, 2018), and VR Awards "Best VR Innovation Company of the Year" (2017). Gaudio Lab is backed by leading investors such as SBVA(exit), LB Investment, Samsung Venture Investment, Naver D2SF, and CJ Investment.

For more information, visit www.gaudiolab.com/developers