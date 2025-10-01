GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 92nd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF 2025) Autumn Exhibition, organized by Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions, was held from September 26–29 at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou. Covering nearly 160,000 square meters, the event gathered 3,000+ exhibitors from 20 countries and regions, presenting 10,000+ new products to 120,000 professional visitors from over 160 countries. CMEF reaffirmed its role as a globally influential hub for healthcare innovation and high-quality development.

Over four decades, CMEF has evolved into a premier platform integrating product launches, technology exchange, procurement, academic collaboration, and brand building. The 2025 edition featured 28 themed zones, spanning medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics, surgical robots, and smart healthcare, covering the full chain from R&D to application.

Exhibition Highlights

Medical Imaging Zone: The "Imaging Pulse • Smart Link" solution, including domestically produced digital cardiac-specific SPECT and large flat-panel mobile C-arm, attracted strong attention.

Medical Robotics Zone: Advanced orthopedic surgical robots—"Smart Brain," "Smart Eye," and "Smart Hand"—and a navigation system for total knee arthroplasty became focal points.

Rehabilitation & Personal Health Zone: Exoskeletons, brain-machine interface rehabilitation devices, and sleep monitoring systems provided hands-on experiences.

Academician Zheng Hairong, Director of the National High-Performance Medical Device Innovation Center, noted: "AI and other cutting-edge technologies are reshaping medical devices—from mechanical execution to autonomous cognition, from experience-driven to data-driven, and from general treatment to personalized precision medicine. China is becoming a key hub for global medical device innovation."

Expanding Scope: Healthy Lifestyle & Cross-Industry Integration

CMEF 2025 debuted the International Healthy Lifestyle Fair (IHL), featuring five interactive zones covering health screening, sports wellness, nutrition, immersive experiences, and future health technologies. Additional sub-exhibitions showcased medical device design, smart health solutions, emergency rescue, and pet health, promoting cross-industry collaboration and ecosystem integration.

Global Collaboration and Thought Leadership

The International Zone hosted nearly 20 national pavilions, including Germany, the U.S., South Korea, Japan, the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, India, and others. These highlighted innovative products and cross-regional solutions, underscoring the fair's global connectivity role.

Under the theme "Health, Innovation, Collaboration," CMEF presented 60+ forums and conferences, such as the First Health Promotion Conference, Cross-border Access Strategy Conference, and Global Medical Device Regulations Forum. Discussions covered AI in healthcare, digital transformation, and hospital quality enhancement, offering diverse insights and forward-looking strategies.

Matchmaking & Global Exchange

To strengthen cross-border cooperation, CMEF enhanced its "WeMatch" system for one-on-one exhibitor–buyer meetings, alongside the "WeTalk Global Stage" featuring policy briefings, industry trend analyses, and showcases of cutting-edge technologies.

Organizers emphasized: "Exhibitors aim to leverage CMEF to expand into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. CMEF is a high-quality platform for showcasing innovations and driving global dialogue. Our 'medical + consumer' hybrid model is evolving into a global proving ground for health tech and public wellness."

For more information, please visit www.cmef.com.cn