KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cloud communications platform, Infobip and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team are launching an interactive engagement platform to deepen fan connections during the race week. Powered by WhatsApp, the initiative showcases new possibilities for global sports engagement, demonstrating how passive viewership can be transformed into active fan participation. It highlights best practice in building fan loyalty, capturing valuable audience insights, and delivering a frictionless, mobile-first experience that brings fans closer to their sporting teams.

The fan experience delivers interactive gamification for fans, both at the circuit and remotely, inviting them to test their knowledge and predict race outcomes, available via a Click-To-WhatsApp ad integration on Facebook and Instagram. This experience builds on a wider digital engagement roadmap for the partnership between Infobip and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, which debuted at Monza with the launch of a WhatsApp conversational assistant for fans.

Mark Morrell, Director of Marketing at the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, said: "Our fans are central to everything we do. Singapore's night race is a special event on the calendar, and this activation will allow us to connect with our supporters in a more interactive way. It's about creating a two-way conversation that brings them closer to the team, wherever they are in the world."

In Singapore and more widely in Asia Pacific, Infobip supports some of the biggest brands with its one communication platform and AI-powered solutions. With mobile penetration exceeding 150% and a population accustomed to switching seamlessly between multiple messaging apps, Singapore provides an ideal environment to showcase how Infobip's advanced messaging technology can deliver real-time, personalized engagement at scale.

Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, commented: "We are not just bringing fans closer to the action at Singapore's biggest motorsport event; we are redefining what it means to experience live sports in engaging ways no matter where you are. With our platform, every moment is within reach, every emotion is shared, and no fan is left behind. Together with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, we are setting a new standard for global sports fan engagement."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

About MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

2025 sees MoneyGram Haas F1 Team celebrate its tenth season in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The first American Formula 1 team to compete in the sport since 1986, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team made an immediate impression with a memorable points-scoring debut at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas – owner of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America with over 80 outlets globally – MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina in the United States with additional operations in Banbury, England and Maranello, Italy. Technical partnerships with Scuderia Ferrari and Toyota GAZOO Racing further underline MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's commitment to excellence within Formula 1. Domestically Gene Haas remains a stalwart of the American motorsport scene having started his own NASCAR team in 2002. A 2008 partnership with champion driver Tony Stewart led to the renamed Stewart-Haas Racing becoming a powerhouse operation winning two NASCAR Cup titles and two NASCAR Xfinity championships through to the end of the program in 2024. Haas's personal dedication to NASCAR continues with the creation of Haas Factory Team for 2025 – running in both the Cup and Xfinity series.