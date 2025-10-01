Nestled in a 22-hectare natural paradise on the pristine shores of Bai Dai Beach, this serene seafront sanctuary blends natural beauty with cultural charm and artisan creativity

CAM RANH, Vietnam, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today unveils the all-new JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa, marking the luxury brand's continued expansion in Vietnam, and its debut on the country's captivating, culturally enriched central coast. Blending beachside elegance with Vietnamese charm, this sophisticated resort is poised to will create meaningful experiences rooted in well-being for guests.

"JW Marriott embraces the belief that connecting with nature is an important part of nourishing one's soul. JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa embodies this commitment by providing an oasis of tranquillity where guests can relax, recharge, and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones," says Duke Nam, Regional Vice President - South Korea, Vietnam & Philippines, Marriott International. "This sophisticated destination is the ideal retreat for our experience-seeking guests to discover the natural and cultural essence of Vietnam's central coast."

Where the Forest Meets the Sea on Vietnam's Pure Shores

A bold expression of Asian-inspired design influenced by the five elements - wood, fire, earth, metal, and water - the resort was crafted by the renowned design studios of AND, SUPER POTATO, and PIA. This lush 22-hectare paradise is home to more than 1,000 species of indigenous flowers, trees, and shrubs. The arrival lobby – seemingly carved out of natural rock – creates a dramatic first impression, opening to serene views that overlook the resort's expansive landscape and set the tone for peaceful moments ahead. Woven seamlessly into its natural surroundings, the resort features winding pathways, swaying palms, and direct access to the soft sands of Bai Dai Beach (also known as Long Beach), a 10-kilometer stretch of shoreline lapped by turquoise seas.

Thoughtful Design Rooted in Place

JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa features 203 elegantly designed guest rooms and private villas, each thoughtfully curated to inspire restoration and a deep sense of connection. Interiors reflect the coastal beauty of Cam Ranh with organic tones, natural materials, and refined wooden accents, including lattice partitions that echo traditional Vietnamese design. Among the 27 one- to four-bedroom villas – ten of which are set directly on the beachfront – select accommodations are adorned with ethnic textiles, adding a subtle cultural richness to their serene, light-filled spaces. Each features a private infinity pool and spacious outdoor terrace for elevated relaxation.

A Nourishing Culinary Journey Inspired by Nature's Elements

The resort's diverse restaurants, bars, and lounges transport diners on a journey inspired by Earth's elements. Clay Craft, the all-day dining venue, draws from the rich red soil, which is used to craft Cam Ranh's local pottery, and where talented chefs create authentic Vietnamese and international flavors that connect them with the region's artisan culture, overlooking a live pottery studio. At the Seafood Grill, fire ignites flavor as the day's freshest catch is grilled to perfection over glowing charcoal. Bayside Bistro and Ocean Bar serve international cuisine in an airy beachfront setting, where tropical beats create the perfect backdrop for laid-back lunches and dinners. Guests can embrace the breeze at the resort's Lobby Lounge, which offers freshly brewed coffee and casual bites, savor the sense of well-being at Baking Company with its artisan breads, pastries and detox juices, or bathe in the warmth of the sunlight at The Pool Bar, a stylish haven for tropical refreshments and golden hour cocktails.

Discover the Art of Local Pottery

At JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa, guests can feel a deep affinity with the local terroir and the artisanal heritage of the destination. This connection comes to life through The Pottery Club, a dedicated studio and creative hub directly linked to Clay Craft, the resort's vibrant restaurant, which serves dishes on bespoke ceramic tableware crafted onsite. The Pottery Club is dedicated to preserving and reinterpreting the spirit of Champa pottery, particularly the ancient techniques of Bau Truc Village, one of Southeast Asia's oldest pottery communities. Guests can discover the time-honoured traditions of local craftspeople, such as sun-drying and open-fire baking, as they learn how to create authentic earthenware in lively, hands-on classes guided by skilled pottery masters.

A Haven of Adventure and Discovery

Every stay at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa invites a spirit of discovery, enriched by thoughtfully curated experiences that immerse guests in the coastal culture and the natural beauty of the location. Guests can unwind in a selection of serene swimming pools, including two expansive main pools, dedicated children's pools, and a meandering Lazy River that weaves gracefully through the resort's lush gardens. Younger guests are invited to explore a full calendar of enriching and educational activities at the two vibrant children's clubs – imaginative, nature-inspired spaces thoughtfully designed for both toddlers and teenagers. The Family by JW program further inspires curiosity, empowering little ones to discover the resort through playful exploration and rewarding experiences.

Embracing the Serenity of Nature

The Spa by JW is a tranquil sanctuary for wellness seekers, featuring eight treatment rooms and a revitalizing vitality pool - all thoughtfully designed with natural elements to promote holistic well-being. For those seeking movement and energy, the state-of-the-art fitness center remains open 24/7, providing the perfect setting for invigorating workouts at any hour. Nearby, the JW Garden – an organic oasis and working farm – cultivates fragrant herbs and fresh vegetables that supply the resort's restaurants, while also serving as an inspiring backdrop for immersive Vietnamese cooking classes.

"I am delighted to introduce a new era of luxury hospitality to the pure shores of Cam Ranh Bay with Central Vietnam's first JW Marriott resort. With our seamless blend of natural beauty, cultural authenticity and world-class facilities, JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa is a beachside sanctuary where guests can truly connect to the heritage of this idyllic and intriguing destination. Our team looks forward to welcoming all travelers and showcasing the best of Vietnamese hospitality," said David Ippersiel, General Manager, JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa.

