The United States agreed Tuesday to install a desk in its embassy in Seoul to help address visa issues facing South Korean businesses investing in the US, with a plan to start its operation next month, the foreign ministry said.

The agreement came during the inaugural meeting of the South Korea-US "Business Travel and Visa Working Group" in Washington, after more than 310 Korean workers were arrested in a US immigration raid at a plant construction site for a joint Hyundai-LG Energy Solution venture on Sept. 4. They were released later.

The working group meeting was led by Jung Ki-hong, Korea's government representative for Korean nationals overseas protection and consular affairs, and Kevin Kim, the State Department's senior bureau official for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

"South Korea and the US agreed that the Korea Investor Desk will be installed inside the US Embassy in South Korea as a communication channel regarding visa issues facing South Korean enterprises that invest in the US," the ministry said in a press release.

Details on the operation of the desk will be posted on the embassy's website later, it said.

During the meeting, the US clarified activities allowed for those with a B-1 short-term business visitor visa.

"The US reconfirmed that Korean companies can use the B-1 visa for activities associated with their investment process in the US, such as installing, servicing and repairing equipment purchased from overseas, and that those in an ESTA program can also engage in the same activities conducted by those with the B-1 visa," the ministry said.

ESTA refers to a visa waiver program.

The US will release a fact sheet on the visa usage, the ministry said.

In line with Seoul's request, the two sides agreed to establish mutual lines of communication among Korea's diplomatic missions in the US, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Customs and Border Protection to ensure close bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasized the "critical" role of skilled personnel in ensuring the success of foreign investments, reaffirming the US' commitment to "welcome and encourage" investment, particularly from South Korea, according to the State Department.

The department said that the US government is working closely with South Korea to advance the bilateral trade and investment partnership, including by "processing appropriate visas for qualified ROK visitors to continue investing in America, in compliance with US laws."

ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

The detention of the South Korean workers in the immigration crackdown has raised questions over the US' credibility as a reliable investment partner.

It followed South Korea's commitment to investing $350 billion in the US as part of a bilateral trade deal struck in late July. Seoul and Washington have been struggling to hash out details of the investment package to finalize the deal. (Yonhap)