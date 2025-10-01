Unionized workers at 15 airports nationwide, including the nation's main Incheon International Airport, launched an indefinite strike Wednesday, raising concerns of possible disruptions to air travel ahead of the Chuseok holiday period.

The general strike began at 6 a.m. at airports across the country, involving unions representing about 15,000 airport workers, including those in charge of runway repairs, firefighting and electrical maintenance.

The unionized workers have demanded improved working conditions, such as more relaxed work shifts, vowing to strike until their demands are met as the nation will head into a weeklong holiday period Friday for the Chuseok fall harvest festival.

Rallies are scheduled to take place at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul and Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, later in the day.

The unionized workers staged a one-day strike outlining their demands last month. (Yonhap)