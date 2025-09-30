- Clinical study conducted at the Dementia Research Centre, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, involving Southeast Asian participants

- Expert level accuracy, while significantly reducing analysis time for white matter hyperintensity and gray matter volume

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced on the 30th that the results of a clinical study validating the clinical efficacy of its brain neurodegeneration imaging analysis software, Neurophet AQUA, in patients with mild cognitive impairment and dementia have been published in the international journal Annals Academy of Medicine Singapore.

The clinical study was conducted from April 2022 to July 2023 at the Dementia Research Centre of the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. A total of 90 adults from a community-based cohort in Singapore participated in the study, including 30 healthy individuals, 40 patients with mild cognitive impairment, and 20 patients with dementia.

To evaluate the clinical efficacy of Neurophet AQUA, the research team analyzed white matter hyperintensities (WMH) and gray matter volume of the participants. The results showed a strong correlation between the analyses performed by Neurophet AQUA and expert medical assessments for WMH (ρ=0.66, p<0.0001). In addition, Neurophet AQUA demonstrated a high correlation with existing automated tools (LST, CAT12), with correlation coefficients ranging from ρ=0.84 to 0.85 (p<0.0001).

Through gray matter volume analysis, the research team confirmed significant atrophy in the hippocampus and posterior cingulate cortex of patients with dementia and meaningfully distinguished the progression from cognitively normal → mild cognitive impairment → dementia. Gray matter segmentation was completed within five minutes, with greatly improved efficiency compared to conventional assessments. Notably, the combined analysis of gray matter and white matter hyperintensities was completed within 20 minutes, showing improvement over traditional methods that typically require several hours.

These findings suggest that Neurophet AQUA can help clinicians establish dementia diagnoses and treatment strategies more rapidly and objectively in clinical practice. With its faster and more accurate MRI analysis compared to conventional methods, Neurophet AQUA is expected to serve as a valuable tool for dementia diagnosis and monitoring in real-world medical scene.

Donghyeon Kim, Co-CEO of Neurophet, said, "This study demonstrated the clinical validity of Neurophet AQUA in a patient cohort from Singapore. It marks an important milestone proving that Neurophet's technology can be trusted in global clinical practice. Moving forward, we will lead efforts to advance early diagnosis of dementia and establishing personalized treatment strategies for patients."

Meanwhile, Neurophet signed a supply agreement last month with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for its PET (Positron Emission Tomography) image quantification software, Neurophet SCALE PET.

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.