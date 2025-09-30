BRUSSELS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, a leading pet care company behind brands pets and pet owners love including ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANTECH®, is teaming up with award-winning actor Shailene Woodley ("Motor City", "Paradise", "Big Little Lies") and leading mental health company Calm to shine a light on the power of pets for mental wellbeing and to encourage adoption as a path to pet ownership.

Globally, there are around 16 million dogs and cats in shelters waiting to find a home.2 In an effort to help pets in shelters find loving homes, Mars is hosting its second annual Global Adoption Weekend. For those who open their homes to pets, the rewards are huge. The bond with a pet has a measurable, positive impact on mental wellbeing. A recent global survey commissioned by Mars and Calm found a huge 83% of pet owners say their pet has improved their mental wellbeing, and 73% say their pet encourages them to stop overthinking or worrying.1

Shailene Woodley said: "My rescue cats transformed my world. They bring me peace when I'm overwhelmed with a busy filming schedule, and every day, they remind me to breathe, slow down and live in the moment. I want more people to see that adoption isn't just an act of compassion for an animal; it can also be an act of care for yourself. In rescuing Bear and Pharrah, they have changed my life as much as I have changed theirs."

Spending time with pets has also been found to increase levels of oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, collectively known as the 'happy hormones' because they promote a sense of wellbeing and contentment.3 Plus, the benefits go both ways as studies have found that in three months of adoption, dogs show signs of increased confidence and cats show signs of bonding and calmness.4

"Our increased understanding of the human animal bond and how it can impact mental wellbeing highlights the unique relationship between people and their pets," Dr. Alea Harrison, DVM; Chief Medical Officer at Banfield, commented. "The first days with a new pet are key to learning about each other. Strong bonds are built slowly, through patience, consistency, and care - and when they take root, they can bring joy, companionship and fulfilment."

During the Global Adoption Weekend Mars will be supporting prospective pet owners through partnerships with shelters, helping change two lives by bringing more pets and people together across more than 20 countries, incl. U.S., U.K., Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, The Philippines, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Ukraine.

Tiffany Lacey, Executive Director of Animal Haven, one of the shelters that are part of the Global Adoption Weekend in the U.S., said: "With millions of pets waiting for their forever home, adoption is a tangible way to make a lasting difference - and Mars Global Adoption Weekend is the perfect time to visit your local shelter. Every adoption is proof that compassion changes lives, giving pets a loving home and enriching the wellbeing of the people who welcome them."

Mars will be promoting adoption through a range of initiatives from financial contributions to shelters, local events and associate volunteering. This includes:

As part of the campaign, Shailene has recorded a Sleep Story, exclusively available on Calm, inspired by her own experience welcoming pets into her life and other amazing stories of four-legged friends changing the lives of those around them. The Sleep Story, Finding Four-Legged Friends, is part of the first-ever pet-inspired content collection on Calm created in collaboration with Mars, and it also features free-to-access content (incl. meditations, breathing exercise, soundscapes and more), to help pet owners find calm and rest.

Visit kinship.com/petsandwellbeing and follow @marsglobal for more information.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55bn family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more information on the PAWS program, visit: https://www.mars-petsandwellbeing.com.

About Calm

Calm is a leading consumer mental health company on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. Known for its flagship consumer app—ranked #1 in its category with over 180 million downloads and availability in seven languages across around 190 countries—Calm helps people sleep better, stress less, and live more mindfully through content and tools from experts and beloved celebrity voices. Building on this foundation, Calm has created a broader portfolio including Calm Sleep and evidence-based solutions like Calm Health, which is offered through employers, health plans and providers, and designed to expand access to mental health and sleep support, boost benefits engagement, and drive positive health outcomes. Today, Calm supports more than 3,500 organizations and reaches over 26 million covered lives through Calm Health. Calm has been recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential Company and one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. Learn more at calm.com.

References