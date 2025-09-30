Resilience and trust take centrestage as Malaysia rallies regional stakeholders in cybersecurity

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia Exhibition and Conference (CyberDSA 2025) officially inaugurated today at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). The three-day event, running until 2 October, draws over 8,000 trade professionals from 45 countries and 150 exhibitors from 15 nations to address the increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges shaping Asia and beyond.

Officiating the third edition, YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, set the tone with a clear call to action, declaring that cyber resilience is not an optional investment but the new currency of trust in global trade and governance, and stressing that Malaysia cannot afford to be reactive.

He added, "AI-driven attacks, supply chain vulnerabilities, and threats to operational technology and critical infrastructure are no longer distant concerns. They are real, evolving risks that can impact national security, economic stability, and public confidence. Cyber resilience is the foundation for economic progress and national security, while digital trust enables businesses to thrive, governments to govern effectively, and citizens to safely embrace the benefits of digital transformation."

Under the theme "Pioneering the Future: Building a Resilient and Trusted Digital Nation", CyberDSA 2025 serves as a platform to translate Malaysia's national priorities into tangible solutions for regional cybersecurity and digital trust, driving capacity building, cross-border collaboration, adoption of best practices, and the development of robust digital infrastructure.

Strengthening Malaysia's Regional Cyber Leadership

YBrs. Al-Ishsal Ishak, Chairman of the Board, CyberSecurity Malaysia, said, "CyberDSA is more than an event; it is where vision translates into operational outcomes. Here, strategy, technology, operations, and, most importantly, people, come together in ways no single entity could achieve alone. This collaborative spirit strengthens Malaysia as a regional hub for cyber resilience".

Through this collaborative platform, Malaysia is turning cross-border strategy into action by aligning policies, sharing intelligence, building partnerships, and reinforcing trust to remain the region's benchmark for cybersecurity resilience.

Exploring Emerging Frontiers in Cybersecurity

Across the event, participants will gain actionable insights and engage with emerging technologies shaping the next frontier of cybersecurity. A lineup of 80 speakers from 15 countries will guide conferences and forums on key themes, including:

CyberDSA 2025 will serve as a nexus to translate strategic discussions into real-world impact. The ASEAN Cyber Defence Network (ACDN) Meeting and Military Intelligence, Law Enforcement and Security Agencies Conference (MIESAC) provide platforms for regional leaders to align cybersecurity strategies, while the Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BCDR) Symposium explores operational resilience for enterprises across sectors.

Interactive initiatives such as the Hackathon, Flash Talk Zone, E-Games showcase, and hands-on OSINT and Offensive Training labs empower emerging talent to experiment, innovate, and tackle real-world cyber challenges. Dedicated Networking and B2B meetings further strengthen partnerships, ensuring that strategies discussed on the floor evolve into long-term alliances beyond the event.

YBhg. Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn. Bhd., said, "From the very beginning, CyberDSA was never about simply hosting another exhibition. It was about building a platform where governments, industries, defence authorities, and innovators could come together to chart the future of cybersecurity and digital resilience. Today, that vision has grown into a gathering of global influence, where ideas, partnerships, and innovation take centre stage. I encourage all participants to immerse themselves, exchange ideas, and collaborate — together, we strengthen resilience, deepen trust, and ensure CyberDSA remains the benchmark for cybersecurity excellence in the region and beyond."

CyberDSA 2025 is jointly hosted by CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division of the Malaysian Armed Forces, underscoring the nation's commitment to safeguarding its digital and defence ecosystems. The event is further strengthened through the support of the Ministry of Digital, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Defence, the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Royal Malaysia Police, and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

Behind the scenes, Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn. Bhd. once again serves as organiser, ensuring that CyberDSA continues to grow as a world-class platform for cybersecurity collaboration and innovation.

For more information, visit www.cyberdsa.com

Issued by GO Communications Sdn Bhd on behalf of Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd