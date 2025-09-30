Collaboration with Schools and Communities to Protect Children and Vulnerable Road Users

In the compact and dynamic city-state of most countries in Southeast Asia, ensuring road safety is one of the nation's top priorities. But there is always room for improvement, and keeping safety front and centre on the agenda will not only save lives but maintain economic strength says Anna Engblom, Managing Director - Southeast Asia and Japan at Volvo Trucks.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks, a global leader in commercial vehicle safety, is amplifying its commitment to road safety across Southeast Asia, where over 120,000 road accident fatalities occur each year - nearly 15% of road deaths worldwide. The most vulnerable groups are children, pedestrians, and motorcyclists. In response, governments in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines have introduced dedicated road safety months. These initiatives combine educational seminars, community outreach, and stricter enforcement, contributing to a 5-10% reduction in road-related injuries during campaign periods.

Central to Volvo's advocacy are two flagship programs. The 'Stop, Look, Wave' campaign, run in collaboration with schools, teaches children to pause at the curb, look both ways, and wave to drivers before crossing. In 2024-2025 alone, over 30,000 children took part in interactive workshops, leading to a measurable increase in safe crossing behaviors. The 'See and Be Seen' initiative educates both children and adults about truck blind spots and the importance of ensuring visibility around large vehicles, helping all road users better understand risks and safe conduct. Our most recent campaigns have been at Japan and Brunei, demonstrating the brand's regional dedication to protecting lives and fostering a culture of safety for all road users.

Ms. Anna Engblom, Managing Director, Volvo Trucks Southeast Asia & Japan said, "At Volvo Trucks, people are at the core of our safety commitment. Our responsibility extends beyond drivers to everyone sharing the road. We believe safety is achieved not only through advanced technology but also through community education and awareness. Our pursuit of zero accidents guides our innovations and partnerships, fostering a culture where every road user's well-being is prioritized, and ultimately creating safer, more secure roads for all."

Volvo Trucks' vision is zero accidents involving its vehicles. Acknowledging that over a million lives are lost globally to road accidents each year, Volvo believes true progress comes from a holistic approach: prioritizing safety for those inside and outside the truck. This drives the company to go beyond legal requirements, investing in advanced technology, education, and close community partnerships. While innovations in vehicle design are crucial, Volvo emphasizes that the primary safety system is the driver's awareness and training.

If you are interested in joining us or would like to collaborate on a campaign at your school or class, please feel free to reach out to our team or your local market representatives.