Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday it has completed a series of domestic and international performance tests for the GV60 Magma, the automaker's upcoming first high-performance electric vehicle.

Testing began early this year in Sweden, where Genesis evaluated acceleration performance and chassis control in extreme winter conditions. Additional assessments were carried out in California in the United States to test heat resistance, cooling and power output under high temperatures.

In New Zealand, the GV60 Magma underwent testing in heavy snow to verify braking power, cornering agility and overall driving stability.

Last week in South Korea, Genesis held tests on highways, mountainous roads, urban traffic and at the Inje Speedium racing circuit in Gangwon Province to fine tune high-speed handling and ride comfort.

"The GV60 Magma will deliver a unique driving experience that embodies Genesis' vision for the future of high-performance luxury," a Genesis official said. (Yonhap)