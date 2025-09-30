SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's Mount Yotei in Hokkaido prefecture is about to catch the eye of the global gaming community with a major video game focusing on the region scheduled to be released on October 2nd. Digital travel platform Agoda highlights the stunning natural landscapes of Hokkaido and encourages travelers to explore the breathtaking real-life inspirations behind the game's decor.

It will be the second time an open-world samurai game is expected to bring global attention to a Japanese region after this happened to the Japanese island of Tsushima. Local tourism organizations capitalized on the video game's popularity; the mayor of Tsushima thanked the game developers publicly, and fans of the game even rallied together to donate money after Tsushima got hit by a typhoon.

The backdrop of the new samurai-centered game will be Hokkaido. From the vibrant cityscapes of Sapporo to the serene beauty of Lake Toya, Agoda shares five must-visit destinations in Hokkaido that capture the essence of Japan's northernmost prefecture:

Satomi Nakabayashi, Country Director Japan at Agoda, shared, "Whether in the picturesque autumn leave season or the snowy winter months, Hokkaido prefecture is a joy to explore. The landscapes are nothing short of captivating. Whether you're a fan of the game or simply looking for an unforgettable adventure, Agoda makes it easy to explore these stunning destinations and experience the magic of nature firsthand."

