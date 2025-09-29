SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang announced on the 29th that it will participate in ANUGA 2025, the world's largest food trade fair, in Cologne, Germany, from October 4 to 8. The exhibition marks an important step in its European expansion, positioning the company to pursue new growth opportunities and strengthen distribution networks.

Celebrating its 38th edition, ANUGA is recognized as the world's premier biennial food trade event. The 2025 exhibition will be the most expansive yet, with over 8,000 companies from 118 countries. Korea's selection as the official Partner Country for the first time signifies the rising global profile of K-Food.

Within the K-Food Partner Country Pavilion, organized by the Korea Food Industry Association, Daesang will showcase its heritage as a global leader in fermentation while highlighting its international food brand O'food and the world's No. 1 kimchi brand, Jongga. In the O'food and Jongga zones, visitors will experience Europe-produced Jongga Mat Kimchi, gochujang, and gochujang sauces, presented alongside traditional Korean minhwa artwork that reflects both the competitiveness of K-Food and the beauty of Korean culture.

To give buyers deeper insight into its offerings, Daesang will distribute portfolio books introducing O'food and Jongga products localized by country, together with AI-powered video content. Inspired by Daesang's corporate identity, the booth is designed as a tree branching out from its roots. Rising 5 meters high and themed "Vibrant Bloom," it is set to make a lasting impression on visitors.

To help European consumers enjoy kimchi in simple, versatile ways as part of their daily meals, Daesang will host live cooking shows. Michelin-starred chef Fabrizio Ferrari, familiar to Korean audiences from Netflix's Culinary Class Wars and JTBC's Chef & My Fridge, will craft three signature dishes: Kimchi Carbonara, Kimchi Sandwich, and Kimchi Cheesecake.

Jeong-bae Lim, CEO of Daesang, stated, "This exhibition is a golden opportunity for Daesang to strengthen its competitiveness as a global brand and expand its presence in Europe. Through continuous innovation and a rigorous localization strategy, we will elevate the value of K-Food and position the company at the forefront of the European market."

Daesang is accelerating its expansion in Europe as part of its mission to globalize K-Food. By adapting product formulations to meet regulatory requirements and introducing lineups tailored to European tastes, the company's European subsidiary recorded a 35% year-on-year sales increase in 2024. To meet surging kimchi demand, Daesang is constructing Europe's first large-scale kimchi plant, expected to produce over 3,000 tons of kimchi annually by 2030.

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation has been one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products for over 60 years, and has grown to be the global leading Korean based food company by operating global brands such as Jongga, and O'Food which provides sauce, ready-to-eat meals, and many more products. Headquartered in South Korea, the company has also manufacturing subsidiaries in United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Visit www.daesang.com/en for more information.