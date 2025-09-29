BRUSSELS, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group announces the expansion of its Radisson Individuals brand, driven by the brand's exceptional growth to over 100 hotels in operation and under development since its launch in 2020. Today, the portfolio encompasses a variety of property types and experiences appealing to a broad traveler demographic. With an extended brand portfolio that now encompasses the new premier, boutique, and retreats segments, Radisson Individuals provides even more opportunities for distinction and visibility for each hotel.

Radisson Individuals is a soft brand offering independent hotels and regional chains the opportunity to join Radisson Hotel Group's global network and distribution platform, while giving them the freedom to maintain their own uniqueness and identity. As of today, over 100 hotels across the globe have joined the growing Radisson Individuals network to leverage Radisson Hotel Group's global recognition and to benefit from the strong halo effect of the Radisson brands. The highest industry standards and training ensure guests can indulge in the flavor and uniqueness of every hotel while enjoying the signature Yes I Can! service that is part of Radisson Hotel Group's core beliefs.

Recent openings include Le Relais de La Malmaison, a member of Radisson Individuals, a tranquil retreat near Paris; HARBR Hotel Ludwigsburg, a member of Radisson Individuals, a contemporary urban hotel in the greater Stuttgart area; Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare, a member of Radisson Individuals, a new addition to the Group's Indian Ocean portfolio nestled along the east coast of Mauritius; and Namah Nainital, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats, the Group's fourth hotel in Uttarakhand, India.

Radisson Individuals is now expanding its flexible offering across three segments, from upper midscale to upper upscale, ensuring consistently high standards and relevance to guests and owners across the portfolio.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group commented on the expansion: "The exceptional success of Radisson Individuals is testament to Radisson Hotel Group's ability to help the industry set relevant trends and provide true added value for our owners and guests. The evolution of Radisson Individuals with three new segments further offers opportunities for distinction and visibility within an elastic framework."

The Radisson Individuals brand now encompasses:

By affiliating with the Radisson Individuals brand, hotel owners can offer guests opportunities to discover hotels in new locations with unique personalities, assured they will receive the exceptional service they expect from a Radisson Hotel Group hotel.

