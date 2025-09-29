A bold fusion of beer, streetwear, and youth culture — celebrating music and youth culture across Asia, with China leading the way

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuborg, Carlsberg Asia's largest international power brand in China, is turning up the volume in China with a dynamic collaboration that is all about music, style and youth culture. Partnering with Billionaire Boys Club — the globally recognised streetwear label co-founded by fashion icon Pharrell Williams, Tuborg is launching an exclusive capsule collection that fuses fashion, music, and lifestyle. With China leading the regional rollout, this campaign sets the tone for a movement rooted in authenticity and cultural relevance.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared commitment to authenticity, creativity, and bold self-expression, tapping into Tuborg's most iconic passion point: music. Tuborg has long championed culture and curated the best music experience for decades– especially rap and hip-hop – as an expression of individuality and connection. Echoing Tuborg's global influence, Billionaire Boys Club taps into the same energy, transforming musical roots into streetwear that speaks to a generation. With Billionaire Boys Club aspirational motto, "Wealth is of the heart and mind, not the pocket," it perfectly captures the spirit of this partnership: originality, compassion, and curiosity brought to life through music and fashion.

Inspired by the limitless creativity of youth, this capsule collection showcases a dynamic lineup of lifestyle essentials that embody the vibrant spirit of both Tuborg and Billionaire Boys Club. Each piece is crafted to reflect the energetic essence of youth culture, blending Tuborg's music-led heritage with Billionaire Boys Club's unique fusion of luxury and streetwear. The collection boasts a distinctive visual identity that marries the two brands with bold graphics, rich colours, and innovative patterns that resonate with the adventurous spirit of both brands.

The collection transcends typical fashion, transforming each item into a piece of art that tells a story. The collaboration invites fans to express their individuality through these exclusive designs.

Jeff Chong, Director of International Premium Brands at Carlsberg Asia, said: "This collaboration reflects synergy between two brands that speak to the spirit of youth. It marks an exciting evolution for Tuborg in Asia, building on our deep-rooted connection to music culture. The collaboration with Billionaire Boys Club reflects our commitment to leading youth culture with relevance and creativity. It is about inspiring young people to live vibrantly, express themselves authentically, and forge deep connections — all through a shared passion for style, music, and community. As we expand into other markets, we are proud to see Tuborg continuing to inspire with the bold, optimistic energy that defines today's generation."

The journey kicks off in China, with exclusive pop-up stores in Guizhou and Zhengzhou—two cities pulsing with youth energy and streetwear culture. Under the rallying call "Live a Billion Lives Again," the collab invites young people to embrace their individuality and imagination without limits.

The campaign has successfully extended its reach to Vietnam and Myanmar, where local activations are spotlighting the vibrant intersections of music, fashion, and community. This expansion reflects a commitment to engaging with audiences who value originality and creativity. Events and initiatives will be tailored to the unique cultural contexts of Vietnam and Myanmar, fostering a sense of community and celebrating local talent. We will utilise engaging narratives and multimedia content to connect with consumers and sharing stories that resonate with the aspirations of a new generation. Finally, we will build interactive installations and events that immerse participants in the Tuborg and Billionaire Boys Club lifestyle, creating memorable moments that encourage self-expression and creativity.

About Carlsberg Asia

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 37,000 employees, and with a presence in more than 125 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.

Carlsberg Asia is a dynamic and diverse region comprising of 8 operating markets: Cambodia, China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Altogether we have 34 breweries and some 12,000 employees spreading across the Asian markets. The Asia Regional Office is based in Hong Kong.

About Tuborg

Tuborg is a vibrant, unconventional and imaginative beer brand born in Copenhagen in 1880. With the motto "Stagnation is Decline" cast above its original brewery door, Tuborg has always embraced progress and motion, setting the rhythm for generations of experience seekers. As the "social drummer," Tuborg supports youth culture, music and spontaneous self-expression, offering a canvas for creativity and exploration. Known for its crisp, smooth taste and balanced bitterness, Tuborg is sold in over 80 countries and recognised as one of the world's top 10 premium beer brands. It has been shaped into a stylish beer brand for young consumers around the world.

Since entering China in 2012, Tuborg has established itself as a bold and fashion-forward beer brand for the next generation. In 2025, Tuborg introduced the brand slogan "Let Loose – WHY NOT!" to reflect an insight into today's youth—many aspire to try new things but often hesitate. It inspires young people to explore and have fun, making it easy to get the mood going, easy to open, easy to enjoy, and easy to buy.