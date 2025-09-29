SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has released a hand-picked list of must-visit shopping malls in Asia for travelers to explore. Renowned for their unmatched scale, innovation, and vibrancy, Asia's retail hubs are in a league of their own.

These destinations redefine the modern travel experience, boasting striking architecture and a dazzling array of options - from diverse eateries and world-class entertainment to global and local retail brands. Catering to all ages, interests, and budgets, they offer the perfect all-weather escape, ensuring a fantastic experience come rain or shine.

Here are Agoda's six picks for unbeatable shopping experiences in Asia:

1. Vincom Center, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vincom Center is a premier shopping destination featuring a wide range of international and local brands. Its modern architecture and central location make it a popular spot for both shopping and leisure activities.

2. Ginza Wako Department Store, Tokyo, Japan

Ginza Wako Department Store is renowned for its luxury retail offerings and iconic clock tower. Visitors can explore high-end fashion, beauty products, and exquisite jewelry. The store's elegant architecture and prime location make it a standout destination for both shopping and sightseeing.

3. Emsphere, Bangkok, Thailand

Emsphere is a modern shopping complex featuring a blend of international and local brands, along with a variety of dining choices. Known for its contemporary design and vibrant atmosphere, it also hosts cultural events and exhibitions, making it a dynamic destination for travelers.

4. Hyundai Seoul, Seoul, South Korea

Hyundai Seoul is a cutting-edge shopping destination known for its futuristic design and unique green spaces which bring in a touch of the natural world, including a 12-meter waterfall. It offers a wide range of shops, from luxury brands to trendy local designers, and features unique attractions like indoor gardens and art installations.

5. Taipei 101 Mall, Taipei, Taiwan

Located within the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper, this mall is a haven for luxury shopping enthusiasts. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the city while exploring high-end fashion, electronics, and gourmet dining options.

6. Grand Indonesia Mall, Jakarta, Indonesia

As one of the largest malls in Southeast Asia, Grand Indonesia Mall offers a mix of global brands, local boutiques, and diverse dining options. Its impressive size and unique attractions, such as a musical fountain show, provide a complete entertainment experience for visitors.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, shared, "Shopping in Asia is not just about buying things; it's an adventure that combines culture, innovation, and entertainment. From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the iconic skyline of Taipei, these shopping destinations are cultural landmarks offering something for everyone. At Agoda, we love helping travelers discover these vibrant retail destinations, where every mall is a world of its own."

Travelers seeking an unmatched shopping experience can enjoy Agoda's special sales campaign in celebration of World Tourism Day. Running from September 24 to October 8, the World Tourism Day sale will offer up to 60% off hotel bookings, with special flash sales on September 27 and October 6 offering up to 70% off, along with exclusive deals on flights and activities. Agoda VIP members will receive early access to deals from September 21 to 23. Discover more at Agoda.com and find the best deals on Agoda's mobile app.