SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and smart manufacturing companies, officially launched its 2025 Xiaomi Creativity Competition.

With the slogan "Your Screen, Your Story", the competition introduces three categories: "One Shot, One Moment" (Wallpaper Photography), "Vision Through Intelligence" (AI Wallpapers), and "Redefining UX" (Theme Design), seeking exceptional works from creators worldwide.

The competition's judging panel is composed of outstanding design experts from across the globe. In addition to sharing their work with millions of users, participants will also have the opportunity to engage with world-class experts in the field of design.

To recognize and reward outstanding creativity, the competition provides multiple incentives for participants. The Gold Award carries a prize of up to $10,000, while winners will also enjoy broad exposure and potential commercial opportunities. Exceptional works may be showcased in the competition's offline exhibitions. Special awards are reserved for Xiaomi Fans, encouraging their participation and celebrating the community's creative spirit.

Submissions open on September 10, with user voting starting on September 30 and expert reviews scheduled for November. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded in December. Anyone interested in participating can submit their work at: https://zhuti.designer.intl.xiaomi.com/theme-competition-2025/home.

The competition is jointly organized by Xiaomi's International Internet Business (IIB) Department with Google Gemini. Xiaomi IIB manages a rich international content ecosystem spanning wallpapers, themes, widgets, and more, delivering an outstanding and highly personalized experience for users across more than 100 markets worldwide.

Gemini, an AI assistant from Google, is designed to supercharge creativity and productivity. Users can chat with Gemini for help with writing, planning, learning, and more. Users can also talk things out Live with Gemini to brainstorm ideas, simplify complex topics, and rehearse for important moments with real-time responses.

For both the AI and Photography categories, Xiaomi's IIB Department is excited to see how users leverage Google Gemini to create stunning imagery through technology.

Google and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. Check responses. Setup required. Compatibility and availability varies. 18+.