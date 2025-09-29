KUNMING, China, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd. recently launched a dedicated website to promote Yunnan's culture and tourism under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy. The new portal — https://www.innyo.com/tourism — brings clear, practical guidance and rich destination content to travelers worldwide.

The site is organized into four main sections to help visitors plan every step of their journey:

Policy Overview: A one-stop resource covering policy interpretation, travel tools, booking guides for attractions, hotels and transportation, payment methods, and other travel services;

Highlights of the Nine Prefectures and Cities: Curated recommendations and must-see experiences;

Immersive Ethnic Culture Tour: Stories, itineraries and cultural insights that spotlight Yunnan's diverse ethnic groups;

Follow Us: Social feeds and ways to join the conversation on Facebook and other platforms.

Whether you're arranging transit logistics or exploring Yunnan's vibrant culture, our site puts essential information and booking tools in one place. Visitors will find policy explanations, practical travel tools, curated itineraries, and booking guidance tailored for a smooth 240-hour stay.

Explore travel options, plan your route, and stay connected at https://www.innyo.com/tourism.