North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, have reached a "complete" consensus in their discussions on international and regional issues during their recent talks, the North's state media reported Monday.

The Korean Central News Agency reported the agreement after Choe and Wang held their first one-on-one meeting in China on Sunday. Since Saturday, Choe and her delegation have been visiting China on a four-day trip.

"During the talks, (the two sides) exchanged views on international and regional issues in depth and reached complete consensus," the KCNA said.

The KCNA did not provide details about their discussions on such issues, but the foreign ministers may have discussed common ground ahead of potential South Korea-China or US-China summits expected on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, set for Oct. 31-Nov. 1 in South Korea.

Choe's visit to China is her second in less than a month, following her trip with state leader Kim Jong-un to attend China's high-profile military parade in Beijing on Sept. 3.

At that time, Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first talks in more than six years, signaling that bilateral ties, strained by Pyongyang's military alignment with Russia, are back on track.

Choe said the military parade "clearly demonstrated China's historic achievements, international status and comprehensive national power," during the talks with Wang.

Her country will "proactively work toward the deepening and development" of bilateral friendship in line with the Kim-Xi talks, Choe said, also reiterating Kim's pledge, expressed during the talks, that North Korea-China ties will never waver regardless of changes in international situations.

Wang described the Kim-Xi summit as providing "direction and a blueprint for elevating bilateral ties to a higher level."

Building on the common ground shared by the state leaders, China and North Korea need to strengthen "strategic communications," exchanges and cooperation to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, the Chinese foreign minister also noted, reaffirming China's "unwavering" stance to advance ties with Pyongyang.

Wang also said Choe's visit to China would provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties and promote shared interests between the countries.

The latest Choe-Wang talks mark Choe's first in-person meeting with a Chinese foreign minister since she became foreign minister in June 2022, as well as her first independent visit to China in that role.

The meeting came amid speculation about whether Xi will reciprocally attend North Korea's military parade marking the 80th founding anniversary on Oct. 10 of the Workers' Party of Korea. (Yonhap)