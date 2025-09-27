LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XPPen, a global leader in digital art innovation, today unveiled the Artist Ultra 16, the world's first drawing display to integrate a 4K OLED screen, the advanced X-Touch interactive control solution, and 16K pressure levels technology. Launching after XPPen's 20th anniversary celebration, the brand-new Ultra series sets a new industry benchmark by combining professional-grade performance with versatile portability, empowering artists across diverse creative workflows.

Positioned in the professional-grade market, the Artist Ultra 16 is designed for professional creators, studios, and advanced users seeking both high performance and creative freedom. Featuring industry-first specifications, including an ultra-responsive touch interaction, a 4K OLED screen with exceptional color accuracy and 16K pressure sensitivity, the device pushes the boundaries of digital creation.

"At XPPen, we believe the future of creativity lies in empowering artists with tools that unite precision, performance, and flexibility," said Amy Yuan, Brand Director at XPPen. "This flagship release marks a pivotal moment, setting a new course for digital art tools. By bringing together breakthroughs in touch interaction, display, and EMR, we are shaping the next evolution of creative workflows while making advanced innovation more accessible, ensuring creators across different fields can fully benefit from professional-grade tools at a more attainable value."

Next-Generation Touch Control Meets 4K OLED Brilliance

The Artist Ultra 16 introduces X-Touch, a revolutionary touch control solution that redefines the creative workflow. This advanced system delivers unprecedented creative freedom with full 10-finger multi-touch capability across Windows and macOS. Through intelligent customizable touch zones, artists can effortlessly define their workspace by simply drawing on screen, which elegantly solves the long-standing challenge of accidental inputs. The floating menu and customizable shortcuts further elevate the professional creative experience, empowering creators to integrate natural hand gestures seamlessly into their creative process, combining efficiency with immersion.

At the heart of the Artist Ultra 16 is a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, defining new standards in visual excellence. Powered by AMOLED technology, it delivers ultra-crisp resolution, lifelike detail, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and 1ms response time for smooth, accurate strokes. Calman-certified for industrial-grade color accuracy, the display offers 10-bit native color depth, Delta E <1.1, and wide gamut coverage of 99% Adobe RGB, 99% sRGB, and 98% Display P3, ensuring professional fidelity for illustrators, animators, and retouchers who demand supreme image quality.

From Studio to Anywhere: Portable Creativity with Award-Winning Design

Beyond its breakthrough display performance, the Artist Ultra 16 comes standard with the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus and the X3 Pro Slim Stylus, offering 16K pressure sensitivity and 60° tilt recognition for a natural drawing experience. Customizable shortcut buttons streamline workflow, while a dual-pen storage case, the ACK05 Bluetooth keyboard, and a fanless silent design ensure a professional yet distraction-free setup.

The Artist Ultra 16 has also received the Red Dot Award Product Design 2025 for outstanding design quality. With a robust aluminum casing, slim profile, and bezel-free form, it balances stability with portability. Ergonomically positioned shortcut keys and an integrated palm rest enhance comfort and precision, while its streamlined body slips easily into a commuter bag, delivering professional-grade performance from studio to anywhere.

With uncompromising performance and versatile portability, the Artist Ultra 16 empowers creators across diverse scenarios. This next-generation portable tool exemplifies XPPen's deep expertise in innovation and its relentless pursuit of the ultimate performance for creative professionals.

Pricing and Availability

The Artist Ultra 16 is available globally from September 26, 2025, at a retail price of $899.99. Regional pricing may vary. For more details, please visit https://www.xp-pen.com/product/artist-ultra-16.html