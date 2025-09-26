XCMG Signs Strategic Agreement on Green Mining Equipment Solutions with Fortescue

BEIJING , Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), a globally leading construction equipment manufacturer, and Fortescue, one of the world's largest iron ore producers, recently held a grand signing ceremony in Beijing for a strategic cooperation agreement on green mining equipment solutions. Under the agreement, XCMG will deliver 150 to 200 units of 240T battery-electric haul trucks to Fortescue, marking China's largest-ever export order for green mining machinery.

Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, and Dr. Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman of Fortescue, jointly signed a supply contract for new energy mining equipment.

Clinching China's largest-ever export order for green mining equipment is a milestone of profound significance for XCMG. The shipment will meet nearly half of Fortescue's future requirements for a fleet of 240T, battery-electric haul trucks. They will serve Fortescue's iron ore mining operations and support the company in meeting its zero-carbon emissions target for land-based operations by 2030.

The mining sector worldwide is in the midst of a green revolution, and the transition to zero carbon has become a shared commitment across the sector. As a global mining giant, Fortescue was among the first in the sector to set a target of complete decarbonization by 2030, aiming to eliminate fossil fuels from its iron ore operations. This blueprint for a green transition aligns closely with XCMG's vision for zero-carbon smart mining. XCMG remains committed to advancing global best practices in zero-carbon, smart mining. With a sharp focus on the "artificial intelligence + mining machinery" pathway, the company has built deep expertise across the full suite of surface and underground processes and provides global customers with comprehensive, proven, leading, and ready-to-deploy turnkey solutions for zero-carbon, smart mining.

The collaboration is not the first between the two companies. At bauma CHINA in November 2024, XCMG and Fortescue signed an order, which at the time set the record for the largest export contract of Chinese electric mining machinery.

The conclusion of this strategic agreement is more than a step up in scale. It also signals strong recognition and affirmation from a global mining giant for XCMG's full value-chain innovation strengths in the field of green mining. The partnership now forms an essential component in the implementation of Fortescue's global green strategy. With world-class mining equipment and technologies, XCMG is providing Fortescue with solid support as it accelerates the commercialization of industrial decarbonization. Together, both parties will advance high-quality, sustainable development across the global mining sector.

From the world's first best-practice model for smart mining at China Huaneng's Yimin Mine to XCMG Mining Machinery serving mining sites across Africa, Europe, and the Americas; from XCMG winning the "Decarbonising Mining Awards 2025" to being named among the world's top four manufacturers of open-pit mining equipment, XCMG has long embraced the mission of "Engineering Technology Leads, Equipment Shapes the Future" to help customers unlock greater value.

Beyond forging a deep partnership, XCMG and Fortescue will jointly explore green, low-carbon technologies and the development of the new energy sector in a concerted response to the global climate challenge. We believe that with the combined efforts of both parties, this partnership will deliver best-in-class solutions for the green transition in the global mining sector and set a benchmark for building a greener planet and a better home for humanity.

Together, we embark on a new journey toward zero-carbon mining, planting the seeds of green growth and hope in fertile ground, and lighting the path ahead with partnership and shared success.