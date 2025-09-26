TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tescan Group today announced the acquisition of FemtoInnovations, a leading innovator in ultrafast laser technologies, and the creation of a dedicated Laser Technology Business Unit (LT BU) headquartered at the University of Connecticut (UConn) Tech Park. The new unit expands Tescan's correlative and multimodal portfolio for semiconductor, biomedical device manufacturing, and advanced research markets.

FemtoInnovations brings to TESCAN a unique and disruptive laser platform — technology already proven in demanding workflows and attracting strong interest from leading global players across semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

"Bringing FemtoInnovations into the Tescan family is a strategic step that strengthens our ability to deliver end-to-end workflows. By combining ultrafast laser micromachining with our leading imaging and analysis platforms, we're enabling customers to move faster from problem to insight across failure analysis, sample preparation, R&D, and advanced manufacturing," said Jean-Charles Chen, Chief Executive Officer, Tescan Group.

Tescan will unveil the portfolio at ISTFA 2025 (Pasadena, CA) in November.

"Our team has always been driven by the pursuit of innovation and the development of disruptive laser processing technologies. By combining our ultrafast laser systems with Tescan's leading imaging and analysis platforms, we are creating a powerful new dimension of integrated workflows. This partnership will accelerate discovery and redefine what's possible for our customers. We are excited to combine forces and contribute to Tescan's legacy of excellence and innovation," said Sina Shahbazmohamadi, Co-Founder, FemtoInnovations.

The Laser Technology BU will be headquartered at the University of Connecticut Tech Park (UConn), tapping into its research ecosystem, talent and infrastructure. It will work in close synergy with Tescan's Electron Microscopy and Micro-CT business units to deliver integrated workflows beginning in 2026.

A new FLAME Center (FemtoInnovations Laser Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering) will be established at the Innovation Partnership Building of UConn Tech Park to fast-track R&D, applications and workflow development.

From a strategy standpoint, the decision centered on three things: the caliber of the FemtoInnovations team, the maturity of its ultrafast-laser platform for real-world workflows, and a clear cultural fit with customer-driven problem solving.

About FemtoInnovations

FemtoInnovations is a UConn Startup that develops laser systems, nanomachining solutions, imaging tools, and image-analysis software. By integrating expertise in lasers, microscopy, spectroscopy, AI, and software engineering, the company delivers intelligent, automated solutions for industries including microelectronics and biomedical.

About UConn Tech Park/Innovation Partnership Building

The Innovation Partnership Building (IPB) at UConn Tech Park is a 113,700-square-foot applied research facility built with $175 million in state investment to drive innovation and economic growth in Connecticut. Since opening in 2018, Tech Park has become a hub for academic-industry collaboration, housing over $50 million in advanced instrumentation and more than 20 affiliated research centres. To date, these research centres have attracted aggregate investment exceeding $450 million, including more than $100 million from industry partners.

About Tescan Group

Tescan builds advanced imaging systems that help scientists and engineers explore the micro and nano worlds. In doing so, we help turn observation into insight and questions into progress. Established by a small team of five engineers in 1991, Tescan has grown into a global company with over 800 employees in 11 countries, united by a brand platform to Accelerate the Art of Discovery. Now Tescan technologies play a central role in laboratories around the world, supporting materials research, failure analysis, and nanoscale imaging with nearly 4,500 systems installed in over 80 countries.