BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Beijing International Week for Science Literacy concluded at the Beijing Science Center on September 20 after a five-day program running September 16–20. Framed by the theme "Science Communication in the Age of AI," the event explored how artificial intelligence (AI) can be applied to expand science outreach, foster global collaboration, strengthen public engagement with science, and address shared societal challenges moving forward.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from senior officials and international science leaders, including Li Xin, Executive Vice President of the Beijing Association for Science and Technology (BAST); Shahbaz Khan, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia; Guo Zhe, Director of the China Science and Technology Museum and Executive Vice Chairman of the Chinese Society of Natural Science Museums; and Lazzat Kussainova, Chairperson and Chief Researcher of the Kazakhstan-based International Centre of Scientific Collaborations. During the ceremony, Su Guomin, Vice President of BAST, Director of the Beijing Science Center (Beijing Youth Science and Technology Center), and Secretary-General of the Beijing Global Network of Science Festivals, presented certificates to newly inducted members of the network.

The event brought together nearly two dozen representatives from science festival committees, science centers, and museums across 14 countries, including Thailand, South Africa, and Norway. It also drew more than 200 participants from across China—representing Beijing, Shanghai, and Anhui, among other municipalities and provinces—including directors of science and technology museums, as well as researchers and faculty from universities and institutes.

Throughout the week, international experts shared insights on immersive science education practices, while a multinational exhibition zone showcased interactive displays highlighting new approaches to public engagement. In addition, youth-oriented workshops, organized in partnership with global institutions, offered hands-on activities designed to inspire the next generation of innovators.