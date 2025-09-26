TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- fav hospitality group, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hidekazu Ogata; hereinafter "FHG"), a member of the Kasumigaseki Capital Group, is pleased to announce that its high-end hotel, seven x seven Ishigaki, hosted a special cocktail event at the hotel's basement bar "Red.".

The event welcomed Mr. Masato Ishioka, winner of the Japan Final of DIAGEO WORLD CLASS 2024, one of the world's largest bartender competitions, as guest bartender. In addition to Mr. Ishioka's signature cocktails, the event featured a live calligraphy performance and a DJ set, creating a vibrant atmosphere for all attendees.

Three original cocktails inspired by seven x seven Ishigaki and crafted exclusively for this occasion were met with strong acclaim. In response, these cocktails will continue to be offered at Red. until December 23, 2025.

Furthermore, to commemorate the hotel's first anniversary, a limited-time long-stay promotion has been launched, providing guests with exceptional value.

*Based on Diageo research

Limited Cocktails

Hotel Overview

Name: seven x seven Ishigaki

(Note: The "x" in "seven x seven" is a lowercase "x," not a multiplication sign)

Address: 254-19 Maezato, Ishigaki City, Okinawa 907-0002

Website

Instagram

1st Anniversary Campaign

Book Now

Plan name: 1st Anniversary Long Stay Offer – 4th Night Free

Check-in from Friday, September 12, 2025

Check-out by Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Stay 4 nights and receive the 4th night free

One complimentary cocktail per party, supervised by Mr. Masato Ishioka

Complimentary late check-out at 12:00 (regularly 11:00)