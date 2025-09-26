Australian and NZ travel to Taiwan up by 26% in 2024, further 16% rise forecast for 2025

SYDNEY, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has officially opened its Australian Taiwan Tourism Information Centre (TTIC) in Sydney, as Taiwan continues to grow in popularity as a destination for Australian and New Zealand travellers.

The new information centre opening comes as recent visitor data shows a growing trend for Australian and New Zealand travel to Taiwan, with visitor numbers up by more than 26% in the past year and forecast to climb a further 16% in 2025. More than 60% of Australians and New Zealanders who travel to Taiwan do so for leisure, making it one of Asia's most exciting emerging leisure destinations for down-under travellers. Arrivals between January and May 2025 were already up 17.47% against the same period in 2024, and TTA anticipates 150,000 ANZ visitors in 2025.

Conveniently located in the CBD at 22 Market Street, Sydney, the new TTIC is designed to inspire travellers with marvelous attractions and diversity in Taiwan, useful travel advice, cultural showcases and insider tips to help plan the ultimate Taiwan getaway.

"Australian travellers are adventurous and discerning, seeking meaningful cultural encounters and authentic nature experiences, and Taiwan has it all," said Mr. Shih-fang Huang, Deputy Director General of Taiwan Tourism Administration.

"With the opening of our new TTIC Sydney office, we're making it even easier for Australians to discover Taiwan's beauty, flavours and culture, while strengthening our partnerships here and underscoring our commitment to the country,"

Why Australians Are Choosing Taiwan

From buzzing night markets to mountain escapes, Taiwan offers a unique blend of adventure, culture and relaxation. With a taste for new destinations, ANZ travellers are also increasingly drawn to Taiwan for its safety, value, and variety. The island offers:

What's On in Taiwan – 2025/26 Highlights

Taiwan's cultural calendar blends Minnan and Hakka heritage, Japanese influences, and Austronesian traditions. Culinary experiences, from street food to Michelin-starred dining, add to its appeal. Year-round highlights for ANZ visitors include:

Next Steps in ANZ

Alongside the office opening, TTA will launch out-of-home campaigns in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland, and participate in trade events such as TADA Sydney and Total Holiday Options (THO) across ANZ.

The Sydney TTIC opening also builds on the success of recent B2B and B2C activations, including the Taiwan Tourism ANZ Roadshows in Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland and Melbourne and targeted campaigns promoting Taiwan's unique offerings.

Direct flights are available on China Airlines and EVA Air from Australia to Taiwan, with additional options via Singapore, Bangkok, and Hong Kong. Air New Zealand also has direct flights from Auckland to Taiwan.

Taiwan Tourism Information Centre Sydney (TTIC Sydney)

Suite 102, Level 1, 22 Market Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Office Hours: Mon–Fri, 9am–12pm and 1pm–5pm (closed on National & NSW public holidays)

info@taiwantourismaunz.com