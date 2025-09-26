SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda is spotlighting the growing appeal of secondary destinations this World Tourism Day. As travelers increasingly seek unique experiences, Agoda notes a rise in accommodation searches for these lesser-known locales, even outpacing traditional hotspots. This trend not only has the potential to enrich the travel experience but could also unlock economic opportunities for local communities, according to the company.

Agoda's data reveals that travelers are increasingly searching for secondary destinations, and at a pace 15% faster than top tier destinations compared to the same period in 2023. This shift is evident in some of Asia's most popular tourism markets, like India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand, where tourism ministries actively promote secondary destinations. For instance, Japan's marketing focus on regional tourism and India's UDAN regional air connectivity program are playing a notable role in driving this change.

As a digital travel platform, Agoda plays a key role in promoting Asia's secondary cities by enabling properties in rural areas to transition to digital platforms, increasing their visibility and accessibility. By partnering with Destination Management Organizations, Agoda leverages its extensive data insights and marketing channels to highlight lower-profile destinations.

Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda, shared, "The increasing popularity of secondary destinations provides an opportunity to create a more prosperous travel industry and boost local economies. Agoda is proud to support this transformation by raising the profile of these locations to a global audience as we know spreading the tourism dollar more widely brings a wide range of benefits to communities."

