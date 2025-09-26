A North Korean merchant vessel briefly crossed the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea, the de facto maritime border between the Koreas, on Friday and retreated after South Korea's military fired warning shots, officials said.

The North Korean vessel crossed the NLL near the South Korean border island of Baengnyeong at around 5 a.m. and remained on the southern side for an hour, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The vessel reportedly advanced up to 5 kilometers south of the NLL.

The South Korean military, which had been monitoring the North Korean ship's advance toward the NLL, issued warning broadcasts, but the vessel crossed the line, triggering a South Korean Navy vessel to fire dozens of warning shots and shells.

The North Korean ship subsequently veered westward and retreated from the South's maritime control area, JSC officials said.

A 2,800-ton South Korean Navy convoy was conducting operations in the area at the time of the NLL breach.

The military reportedly determined that, for now, the likelihood of the North Korean vessel intentionally crossing the NLL is slim.

No unusual movement involving the North Korean military had been detected in connection with the incident as of Friday morning, a JCS official said.

"We will firmly maintain our readiness posture and respond resolutely to any situation to safeguard the NLL," it said.

It marked the first NLL intrusion by a North Korean vessel in three years.

In October 2022, a North Korean merchant vessel violated the NLL in the Yellow Sea before retreating northward following warning shots from a South Korean warship.

At that time, the vessel advanced up to 3.3 km south of the NLL and remained on the South Korean side for 40 minutes.

North Korea does not recognize the NLL as the inter-Korean maritime border, claiming it should be drawn farther south.

Shortly after the 2022 border crossing, the North Korean military accused the South Korean Navy of violating what it claimed was a maritime border. (Yonhap)