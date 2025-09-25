SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JNH PRESS, a leading Korean press manufacturer, celebrated a major milestone with the completion of its second plant on August 20, 2025. This expansion significantly strengthens the company's manufacturing capacity and research and development capabilities, reinforcing its position as a global leader in forging and press technology.

Founded in 1983, JNH PRESS has built more than four decades of expertise under its motto, "Forming Your Tomorrow." Widely recognized as Korea's premier press brand, the company has developed an 8,000-ton press and earned UL certification, as well as the CE Mark (ANNEX IV, highest safety rating), underscoring its technological competitiveness in international markets.

JNH PRESS continues to push the boundaries of innovation, focusing on advanced automation technologies and smart manufacturing integration. Today, the company operates global agencies in more than 20 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and India, supplying leading enterprises such as DIC, Trenton Forging, FAW Group, Bharat Forge, and CIE Automotive and etc. Overseas sales account for more than 70 percent of the company's total revenue. Globally, JNH PRESS has delivered 4,000-ton and 6,500-ton press lines to China, India, and Turkey, and is one of only five companies worldwide to successfully develop an 8,000-ton press.

Domestically, JNH PRESS is Korea's leader in the forging press sector, recognized for technological excellence with honors such as the Gold Prize at the 30th Precision Technology Promotion Competition and designation as a top-tier Precision Technology enterprise by the Korea Testing Laboratory.

The company currently holds 56 patents and certifications, including UL and CE, reflecting its strong commitment to research and development. In 2024, JNH PRESS expanded its footprint in the U.S. market by exporting a 4,000-ton aluminum forging press and a 4,000-ton hot forging automation press.

A JNH PRESS spokesperson commented:

"With our new second plant completed, we are positioned to enhance our global competitiveness by combining expanded manufacturing capabilities with advanced technical expertise. By strengthening our focus on automation technologies and smart manufacturing, we remain dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions, shaping the future of manufacturing, and serving as a trusted partner in tomorrow's industries."

For more information about JNH PRESS products, please visit www.jnhpress.com.