MADRID, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 30 September to 2 October, Fruit Attraction returns for its 17th edition, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, with Andalusia as the main sponsor. Established as the world's leading event for fruit and vegetable marketing, this year's edition will host 2,460 exhibitors from 64 countries—an 8.4% increase on 2024—across more than 78,000 square metres (+10% over previous edition) and expecting over 120,000 professionals from 150 nations. This fair stands as a strategic driver of business, innovation and international projection.

Fruit Attraction 2025 is growing substantially, taking up to 10 halls at IFEMA MADRID (3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14). Halls are organised by region and sector to optimise the experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.

The Fresh Produce Area will once again account for around 70% of the trade fair, settling its strategic weight within the overall offering. The Auxiliary Industry area will also feature prominently, alongside Fresh Food Logistics—a space focused on cold chain solutions and fresh produce transport. Meanwhile, the Innova&Tech area, which includes Biotech Attraction and Smart Agro, is seeing a strong growth this year, up to 31% from 2024, reinforcing its role as a hub for innovation, research and tech development applied to the industry.

Out of 2,460 exhibitors, 323 are new companies. Domestic participation accounts for 52% of the trade fair. Spain's leadership in the global fruit and vegetable market is reflected in the strong presence of all its producing regions. The international context also recorded a significant growth, accounting for more than 47% of the total occupancy, with 1,418 companies. 14 new countries are added, including Algeria, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Georgia, Hungary, Malta, Jordan, Mauritius, Senegal, Serbia, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

Fruit Attraction intends to offer a platform for international expansion and promotion. In this regard, IFEMA MADRID, along with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, ICEX and FEPEX, will activate the International Buyers Programme, inviting nearly 700 buyers from 67 countries, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers who will bring a special dynamism to the trade fair business.

This year's edition features Malaysia and Mexico as Guest Importing Countries, with a full programme of round tables, guided tours and B2B sessions to foster trade relations. Tomatoes will take centre stage as the featured product, with a programme highlighting their nutritional value, economic relevance and role in global trade dynamics.

A new feature is the Organic Hub Tour, a specially signposted route within the trade fair that will give greater visibility to companies with organically certified products.

Fruit Attraction 2025 proposes a packed programme of activities. On this occasion, the Fruit Forum by Timac Agro will host congresses such as Grape Attraction and Biotech Attraction. In addition, there will be other events such as the Biofruit Congress, Fresh Food Logistics The Summit and other interesting talks.

As usual, Factoría Chef, sponsored by #alimentosdespaña, will highlight the culinary versatility of fruit and vegetables with attractive live showcooking sessions.

Moreover, The Innovation Hub, with 50 products, will be the area devoted to innovation and new business developments within the industry. In this area, the fair will once again host the Innovation Hub Awards, now a flagship event that champions innovation and enterprise across the industry.

Fruit Attraction will be awarding the Best Stand Awards, which will recognise exhibition spaces that stand out at the trade fair for their creativity, design and commitment to sustainability in four categories: Most Original; Best Design; Most Sustainable and People's Choice. Likewise, the 15th APAE Journalism Awards and the Fruit Attraction Awards will be presented, the latter dedicated to renowned international media specialising in the fruit and vegetable industry.

Fruit Attraction 2025, an event backed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, will count on its opening ceremony, with the Minister Luis Planas who will lead event. This edition has Andalusia as main sponsor and counts with the partnership of the Region of Murcia, Veganic Nature , Agrobank, Timac Agro, Únikas and MSC.

