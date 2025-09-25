C2F Empowers Chula to Advance Academic Excellence and Research on the Path to Becoming a World-Class University

BANGKOK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The C2F, or Second Century Fund, of Chulalongkorn University supports research that addresses social, environmental, economic, and national policy challenges. In 2025, over 1,000 scholarships will be awarded, with nearly 700 million baht allocated to drive academic advancement and move the university to world-class status.

Research and Innovations Supported by C2F

Examples of funded projects include:

These are just a few highlights from the more than 3,000 research projects funded by the C2F initiative.

"Chulalongkorn aims to foster and expand the community of researchers in society," the university emphasized. "We focus on supporting research that addresses social, environmental, and economic challenges, as well as key government policies—advancing Chula toward becoming a world-class university while creating sustainable value for the country."

For 2025, C2F will allocate over 700 million baht for continued support of top PhD candidates, postdoctoral researchers, and undergraduate and graduate students, amounting to more than 1,000 scholarships.

The Origin of the C2F Fund

Prof. Dr. Buncha explained that Chulalongkorn's primary income is generated from property management, which is reinvested in academic development through initiatives such as C2F.

"In 2013, when the MBK Shopping Center lease expired and a new agreement was signed, Prof. Emeritus Dr. Khunying Suchada Kiranandana, then Chairperson of Chulalongkorn University Council and former President of Chulalongkorn University, proposed that the revenue be used to strengthen Chulalongkorn University's academic and research foundation. Initially called the Second Century Fund, the initiative was overseen by the university council, with allocations provided to the university president to manage projects in line with strategic goals. Despite several changes in leadership, the vision has remained consistent: to support academic and research excellence."

Types of C2F Scholarships

Since its launch in 2019, C2F has awarded over 3,300 scholarships, including

Key scholarship categories include:

High Impact Programs:

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must demonstrate strong research capacity. Faculty applicants are required to have at least one Tier 1 publication within the past three years and no prior scholarship violations. Postdoctoral applicants must also show a record of prior publications and a clean academic history.

Scholarship terms typically span 1 year for postdoctoral researchers, 3 years for PhDs, and 2 years for top professors.

Research outcomes are often published internationally, with some recipients invited to present at global conferences. Acceptance into Tier 1 and Q1 journals is highly competitive, with rejection rates often exceeding 90%.

Future Directions

C2F is budgeted through 2029 (B.E. 2572) and will continue to advance research, teaching, and learning, reinforcing Chulalongkorn University's path toward world-class university status. Three future strategies include:

To date, C2F has significantly strengthened Chulalongkorn's academic standing while creating sustainable value for society.

Apply for C2F Scholarships: https://c2f.chula.ac.th/

Read the full article at: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/260893/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world's top 50 university list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and work ability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.