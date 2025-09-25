The 1,355-square-meter facility joins recent U.S. and Mexico renovations, blending cutting-edge technology with the innovative and welcoming spirit of Iyuno Brazil.

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno is preparing to unveil a reimagined São Paulo studio, where Dolby Atmos rooms meet playful design details and hidden easter eggs, blending global standards with the creative spirit of its Brazil team.

The São Paulo facility now includes 8 state-of-the-art recording rooms, 2 mixing rooms, one equipped for Dolby Atmos, and 2 QC rooms, supported by the highest levels of quality and security. Beyond the technology, the space was designed to feel creative and welcoming: using interior design cues inspired by the unique and vibrant Brazilian culture.

"As part of our global network, this investment strengthens Iyuno's ability to deliver premium dubbing services across the Americas and beyond," said Chris Carey, EVP, Americas Operations. "Brazil has long been recognized as a key hub for dubbing and creative talent, and this expansion demonstrates Iyuno's ongoing commitment to supporting the Brazilian dubbing market."

"This studio was built with our talent in mind. From the creative touches in the space to the Dolby Atmos mixing room, every detail is designed to inspire while meeting the highest international standards," said Wendel Bezerra, Brazil Country Manager. "We want every talent who walks through the doors to feel valued, energized, and ready to deliver their best performance."

For Iyuno Brazil, the renovation isn't just about more space, it's about building on the innovative, welcoming culture of the team, giving talent a brighter home, and ensuring stories resonate more powerfully with audiences worldwide.

