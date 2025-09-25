XI'AN, China, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 18, 2025, Forbes released the "Forbes Sustainability Leaders 2025" list ahead the Climate Week NYC 2025, and Zhong Baoshen, Chairman and General Manager of LONGi, as the only representative of Chinese photovoltaic enterprises, was successfully selected for his outstanding contributions in addressing climate change and promoting energy transformation.

The Forbes Sustainability Leaders list aims to recognize 50 global individuals who are setting the pace for a just and sustainable economy and defining contemporary climate leadership.

Forbes pointed out that this year's honorees come from government, academia, and the business world, and have set new benchmarks for global sustainable development with extraordinary vision and steadfast determination in their respective fields. These leaders not only drive technological innovation and industrial transformation but also deeply integrate environmental responsibility, social inclusion, and governance effectiveness, redefining the relationship between business value and social value.

Throughout his management philosophy at LONGi, Zhong Baoshen has consistently advocated for the "Economics of Goodwill," insisting on doing what is beneficial for humanity, society, and the environment. Guided by the sustainable development goal of "Affordable for All," LONGi has driven down the levelized cost of electricity through continuous technological innovation while expanding diverse application scenarios. Since its listing in 2021 and up until the end of 2024, LONGi has cumulatively shipped over 500GW of photovoltaic silicon wafers, contributing to a global reduction of more than 1.2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. By providing reliable, affordable, and equitable products and solutions, LONGi is leveraging green technology to support the global energy transition and promote a just transition in the energy sector.

During this critical period of global energy transition and climate change, LONGi adheres to the "LIGHT" sustainable development concept, deeply integrating the company's strategy with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and steadfastly pursuing a path of sustainable development.

During the COP28 United Nations Climate Conference in Dubai, LONGi and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) signed and launched a three-year (2024-2026) global partnership. Together, they built a 700kW solar photovoltaic power station in Uzbekistan while providing photovoltaic skills training for refugees and host communities. In Pakistan, the partnership offers educational opportunities for refugee children, particularly girls, bringing hope to local education. In 2025, the collaboration will continue to provide solar systems and solutions for local hospitals hosting Pakistani refugees, enabling vulnerable groups to access quality medical conditions supported by stable green electricity.

This inclusion in the Forbes Sustainability Leaders 2025 not only affirms Zhong Baoshen's climate leadership in the field of sustainable development but also recognizes LONGi's commitment to implementing sustainable practices.

Founded in 2000, LONGi (Stock code: 601012. SH) is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established several business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions, building integrated photovoltaic and hydrogen equipment. As an international company, LONGi's business covers more than 160 countries and regions. Actively practicing its "Solar for Solar" concept, LONGi is accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy and promoting energy equity, enabling more people around the world to access affordable clean energy.

