Exclusive offers on hotels, flights and activities available every Wednesday through 31 October 2025

BANGKOK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, a leading global travel service provider, announced its "Go Thailand" campaign, developed in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), offering travelers from 16 international markets exclusive discounts of up to 50%* on Thailand hotels, flights, and local activities. The campaign runs from 9 September - 31 October 2025, with special "Big Wednesday" deals refreshed weekly.

The Go Thailand campaign is available exclusively on Trip.com's platform and mobile app, targeting travelers from key source markets across Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, and Europe. Markets include Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and other strategic locations where demand for Thailand travel remains strong.

Campaign Highlights

Travelers can access special discounts of up to 50%* on essential Thailand travel products, including hotel accommodations across all major Thai destinations, domestic and international flights to and within Thailand, and local activities, attractions, and experiences

Every Wednesday throughout the campaign period, Trip.com releases new exclusive coupons and flash deals, providing multiple opportunities for travelers to secure maximum savings on their Thailand bookings.

The Go Thailand campaign's simultaneous activation across 16 markets. Each market has been carefully curated with localized offers and culturally relevant messaging to maximize engagement and conversion. This targeted approach ensures that whether travelers are seeking Bangkok's urban excitement, Phuket's pristine beaches, or Chiang Mai's cultural treasures, they can access tailored deals that match their preferences and budgets.

Discover Thailand's Unique Treasures

From the vibrant street markets and golden temples of Bangkok to the crystal-clear waters of Phi Phi Islands, Thailand offers experiences that captivate every type of traveler. The Go Thailand campaign makes it the perfect time to explore the Land of Smiles, whether you're seeking adventure in the northern mountains of Chiang Mai, wellness retreats in Koh Samui, or the legendary Thai hospitality that makes every visitor feel at home.

"Thailand's appeal lies in its incredible diversity – ancient culture meets modern dynamism, bustling cities complement serene beaches, and world-class luxury coexists with authentic local experiences," added Edison Chen. "Through our exclusive offers and comprehensive travel solutions, we're making it easier than ever for travelers to discover why Thailand remains one of the world's most beloved destinations. With savings of up to 50%* available every Wednesday, there's never been a better time to experience the magic of Thailand."

Travelers can access the Go Thailand campaign offers exclusively through the Trip.com platform including the mobile app, desktop website, and mobile website, with customer support available in multiple languages to assist with bookings and travel planning.

*Subject to the Terms and Conditions. The prices are before applicable services, taxes, and fees. All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Offering an extensive hotel and flight network of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines, along with over 200,000 attraction and tour products, Trip.com covers 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service helps to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.