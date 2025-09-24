The cultural icon brings her voice, vision, and bold energy to a new era of beauty—ushering in a powerful remix of Maybelline's most legendary sound.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the number one makeup brand in the world, proudly welcomes multi-platinum recording artist and international music icon Miley Cyrus as its newest global spokesperson with a bold reimagining of the world-famous "Maybe it's Maybelline" jingle. Long associated with self-expression and confidence, the jingle enters a new chapter – transformed through Miley Cyrus' unmistakable sound and fearless energy.

"I remember singing the Maybelline jingle as a kid and imagining it was me on the screen. Now, it is. To take something so iconic and make it mine—it's powerful and personal," said Miley Cyrus. "This partnership brings together two core parts of me. You can't erase makeup from music. Within music, there's performance and honesty—makeup enhances both. It's how I tell my truth without saying a word. Maybelline shares my belief that makeup should be expressive, ever-evolving. Partnering with Maybelline, a brand that celebrates meaningful values, self-expression and play, felt like the most natural fit in this stage of my life."

In a boundary-pushing campaign that bridges nostalgia and reinvention, Maybelline and Miley Cyrus join forces to bring meaning to beauty, celebrating creative expression. This marks the beginning of a new era where music and makeup converge - offering fans a fresh way to express themselves and feel empowered.

"Miley is more than a global icon—she is a muse of modern beauty. Her creativity and artistry dance between strength and sensitivity." said Sandrine Jolly, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. "She brings a deeply personal lens to beauty that is expressive and emotional. With her unmistakable voice and vision, she turns our iconic jingle into something raw, intimate, and powerfully reflective of this Maybelline era."

This long-term partnership kicks off with Miley Cyrus reimagining the jingle as the heartbeat of the campaign, which will roll out across TV, digital, social, and in-store activations starting September 2025. It will also spotlight Miley Cyrus as the face of major upcoming launches, including a new color launch and the brand's viral mascara phenomenon, Sky High.

"I think this campaign shows that beauty is fluid, that confidence can look a million different ways, and that you were born with it all along," added Miley Cyrus.

Welcome to the next era of beauty. Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's Miley.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all.

In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has consistently captivated and enchanted multiple generations with her unforgettable pop culture moments and ever-evolving music. Known as a chameleon across genres, she continues to redefine her artistry.

At the 2024 GRAMMYs, Miley performed "Flowers," 2023's top-selling single, winning Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. In 2025, her collaboration with Beyoncé won Best Country Duo Performance. Her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation, dominated the charts, and her critically acclaimed visual album Something Beautiful is out now, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and followed by a worldwide release in June.

Beyond music, Miley has fronted campaigns for Gucci's Flora fragrance and Dolce & Gabbana, and starred in Netflix's Black Mirror as Ashley O, performing Nine Inch Nails re-imaginings. She told W Magazine she would act again if the role is "an extension of myself, or someone—or something—with a personality that can conquer my own."

Through her Happy Hippie Foundation, founded in 2014, Miley has raised millions for youth facing homelessness, especially LGBTQ+ youth. In 2024, she launched The Miley Cyrus Foundation to expand her philanthropic focus to supporting mothers in all their diversity.