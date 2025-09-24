WUXI, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Indigo Wuxi Qingming Bridge will officially open for bookings on September 30, 2025. Nestled in the historic Qingming Bridge Ancient Canal Scenic Area, along the picturesque Nanchang Street, the hotel blends the timeless charm of Jiangnan water towns with the rich history of Wuxi, known as the "City of a Thousand Bridges." Inspired by the city's iconic bridges, the hotel combines cultural heritage with modern aesthetics, creating an immersive stay that celebrates both tradition and contemporary lifestyle.

At the heart of its design is the concept of the "Bridge," symbolizing a connection across time and space. Here, the elegance of Jiangnan's waterways meets innovative modern design, offering guests a unique narrative that links past and present. The hotel serves as an inspiring new starting point for exploring the cultural essence of Wuxi.

Conveniently located approximately 4.3 kilometers from Wuxi Railway Station, 14.1 kilometers from Wuxi East Railway Station, and 12.2 kilometers from Sunan Shuofang International Airport, the hotel offers easy access for both business and leisure travelers. With 141 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, inspired by Wuxi's "waterfront lanes" and "literary study rooms," each accommodation is equipped with BALMUDA audio systems, Dyson hairdryers, and capsule coffee machines, ensuring a stylish and comfortable stay.

Xijin A Neighborhood Café takes inspiration from the culinary traditions of the Grand Canal's historic docks, offering authentic Jiangnan flavors enhanced by modern cooking techniques. An open kitchen adds an interactive dimension, allowing guests to immerse themselves in Wuxi's food culture. The hotel also offers a versatile 240-square-meter meeting space for both business and social events, along with a temperature-controlled swimming pool and fitness center for relaxation and rejuvenation.

With its refined design and cultural depth, Hotel Indigo Wuxi Qingming Bridge is more than a place to stay—it is a gateway to discovery, marking the beginning of a unique journey for every guest.

Book your stay now at https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo