GENEVA, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just days after officially announcing her candidacy for the FIA Presidency, Swiss racing driver and entrepreneur Laura Villars, 28, has launched the next key phase of her campaign: she is reaching out to all FIA member clubs worldwide, sending each president a personalized email accompanied by her Profession of Faith.

At the same time, she has already initiated direct phone conversations with several club leaders to listen to their concerns and build constructive exchanges.

In her message, Laura Villars reaffirmed her commitment to the FIA:

"The FIA is our common home. I have belonged to it all my life, both as a racing driver and as a member of mobility clubs. Today, I want to put this experience at the service of a collective project, built with and for the clubs."

Her Profession of Faith sets out five strong commitments:

She reminds clubs that the validation of her candidacy requires 18 official (6 Sporting Clubs / 6 Mobility Clubs / 6 Mixed Clubs) endorsements out of the FIA's 245 member clubs:

"The choice now belongs to the clubs. They have the power to ensure real democratic competition and open the FIA to the future."

Laura Villars's full program will be presented in the coming weeks, ahead of the election scheduled for December 2025.

*The full Profession of Faith is attached to this press release.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779713/Laura_Villars_EN.pdf