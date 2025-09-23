SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 10th anniversary year, VAPORESSO continues to prove that innovation is not only about technology but also about design. As one of the most innovative and style-forward vape brands, the company is expanding the legacy of its XROS series by unveiling two special editions of the XROS 5 and XROS 5 MINI. Building on the series' reputation for performance and high quality, these anniversary releases highlight VAPORESSO's philosophy of merging engineering excellence with aesthetic expression.

The XROS 5 has become a global bestseller by combining professional performance with leading technology. Empowered by a 1500mAh battery, 3A super charging, and COREX 3.0 heating technology, it provides a more stable and consistent vapor production, delivering a richer aroma, more delicate flavor, and an overall smoother vaping experience. It is this powerful foundation that makes the XROS 5 series the ideal canvas for VAPORESSO's 10th anniversary design innovations.

Innovation as the Accelerator of a Decade's Excellence

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, VAPOREESO pays tribute to the legends of speed on the track by infusing its innovative spirit into the design of the Inno-Speed Editions. These special editions incorporate a variety of racing-inspired design elements, combined with carbon fiber panels, supercar hand-drawn illustration, and a custom dashboard-style UI. Exclusively packaged as non-retail 10th anniversary gift sets, these Inno-Speed Editions are designed as collector's items, underscoring both their rarity and symbolic value.

Innovation as a Pursuit of Premium Lifestyles

At its core, innovation is the pursuit of a higher quality of life. With this spirit, VAPORESSO has creatively crafted modern elegance with exquisite artistry, blending technology and aesthetics to elevate the meaning of a premium lifestyle. Marking the first integration of leather craftsmanship in the XROS series, the Leather Editions feature fine-grain textures, stitched detailing, and an elegant tactile feel that transforms the device into a statement accessory. Compact yet refined, the Leather Editions balance portability with luxury and will be released as official retail editions, available to consumers worldwide.

Over the past decade, the brand has not only pioneered core technologies but also shaped the aesthetics of vaping. The debut of the special XROS 5 Series reaffirms VAPORESSO's leadership in blending cutting-edge technology with design excellence. More than simple product updates, these anniversary editions embody the brand's vision to deliver both performance and beauty.

For more information about VAPORESSO, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/