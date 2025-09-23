Wild Turkey Announces Master’s Keep Beacon, the Final Release in the Celebrated Series

After a decade of exceptional whiskies, the culminating release honors the distillery's past and future with a collaboration between father-son duo Eddie and Bruce Russell

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Turkey Distilling Company, the award-winning distillery known for its bold Kentucky bourbon, today announces the final release in its legendary Master's Keep collection: Master's Keep Beacon. Capping off a decade of superior, boundary-pushing American Whiskey, this final chapter is a bold tribute to the distillery's storied heritage while shining a light on the road ahead. Crafted by Master Distiller Eddie Russell and Associate Master Blender Bruce Russell, this limited-edition 118-proof release is a blend of two distinct, hand-selected bourbons and will be available at select retailers globally starting this September.

Master's Keep Beacon is a blend of 10 and 16-year-old bourbons, each hand-selected to reflect key moments in the distillery's history. Eddie's selection, a 16-year-old bourbon distilled between 2007 and 2008, was pulled from some of the last remaining barrels laid down in the original Wild Turkey distillery where he first honed his craft, just before the distillery's major expansion in 2011. Bruce's 10-year-old selection, distilled in 2015, is among the first he produced alongside his father and grandfather, Hall of Fame Master Distiller Jimmy Russell, when he joined the family business. Together, they've created a harmonious blend of flavors from distinct eras and the highest-proof release in the Master's Keep series.

Dating back to 2015, the Master's Keep series was originally the brainchild of Eddie Russell, offering a dedicated collection to explore new expressions beyond Wild Turkey's iconic core lineup. Since then, he has continued to push the limits of bourbon craftsmanship to create some of the most sought-after limited releases in bourbon. As Wild Turkey has grown into one of the most coveted brands by whiskey collectors, the limited-edition collection has played a defining role by offering space for creative exploration that still pays homage to the distillery's roots. Over the last decade, each release of the series has received overwhelming response from the bourbon community, solidifying Master's Keep as one of the most respected collections in the industry. Top spirits publications and voices have scored the expressions with high marks, consistently recognizing the releases as best whiskies of the year. For the final chapter, father son duo Eddie and Bruce drew on decades of shared whiskey-making expertise to craft a release that both honors the series' legacy and stands as its crowning achievement.

This sought-after collection consists of 10 global releases since its inception: 17 Year (2015), Decades (2016), Revival (2018), Cornerstone (2019), Bottled in Bond (2020), One (2021), Unforgotten (2022), Voyage (2023) and Triumph (2024).

"When we set out ten years ago to launch the Master's Keep series, we knew we had something special but I never imagined the journey it would take us on," says Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell. "Our first release was the most unique whiskey we'd ever released, and with each expression since we've been able to share some of the rarest whiskies in our rickhouses, all while staying true to who we are as Wild Turkey. Looking back a decade later I'm very proud of what we've created to date, and looking forward to what's next."

"Since joining the distillery, I've watched my dad craft some incredible bourbons as part of the Master's Keep lineup, all rooted in the principles and dedication to bold flavor established by my granddad," says Associate Master Blender Bruce Russell. "This final release feels especially meaningful, as the first Master's Keep with my signature on the bottle and made using bourbon I helped create during some of my earliest days at the distillery. I'm proud to leave my mark on this iconic collection with a bourbon that represents a meaningful chapter in my own journey, and paves the way for the road ahead."

An aroma of dark fruit and cherry is followed by honey, vanilla and cola in the final release in the Master's Keep series. Sweet notes of caramelized sugar, toffee and tea with warm baking spice are capped off with a long, warming finish with notes of mature oak and leather.

Master's Keep Beacon will be available globally in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $300.

ABOUT WILD TURKEY

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have over 100 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery, and are now joined by the next generation, Associate Blender Bruce Russell.

The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthey took a few warehouse samples on a Wild Turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for "some of that Wild Turkey whiskey" and the brand was born.

Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavor, as less is cooked out during the production process. Ageing in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 "alligator" char), imparts a smooth flavor and deep amber color to the whiskey. The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkey.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities.

Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate.

The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group operates in 23 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,900 people.

The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en . Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2777526/Wild_Turkey_Announces_Master_s_Keep_Beacon.jpg?p=medium600

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1894275/Wild_Turkey_Logo.jpg?p=medium600