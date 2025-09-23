Malaysia's premier trade-only food and hospitality exhibition expands to maximum capacity across all 11 halls at KLCC, showcasing innovations from 1,500 global brands and companies

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food & Hospitality Malaysia (FHM) 2025 officially opened its doors today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), welcoming thousands of industry leaders for four dynamic days of innovation, networking, and business opportunities. Running from 23 to 26 September 2025, the 18th edition marks a milestone expansion occupying all 11 halls, featuring over 1,500 brands from 15 countries, and is set to attract more than 25,000 trade visitors.

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, FHM 2025 continues its legacy as the nation's premier trade-only exhibition dedicated to the food, beverage, and hospitality industry. This year's theme, "Cultivating Solutions for the Food and Hospitality Industry," is brought to life through curated showcases, live competitions, and knowledge-sharing platforms designed to support business growth and industry development.

"At FHM 2025, we are committed to developing innovative approaches that respond to the evolving needs of the food and hospitality industry," said Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia. "This year, our offerings are designed to create impactful experiences and foster collaboration, ensuring that exhibitors, buyers, and industry stakeholders can explore innovative solutions that drive sustainable growth. The expansion to 11 halls is a clear reflection of our dedication to serving every corner of the industry."

Key features of this year's event include the International Signature Hall, Brew & Bake Hall, Malaysia Pastry Week featuring the World Pastry Cup – Team Malaysia National Selection and Pastry Innovation Lab, the Coffee Mixology Challenge – Zero Proof presented by BACFREE, along with the highly anticipated return of Culinaire Malaysia, Housekeeping Malaysia, and Trend Talk.

Adding a creative new initiative, FHM has partnered with Bungkus Kaw Kaw, a beloved homegrown Malaysian brand, to create exclusive merchandise giveaways. More than just adding flair to the show floor, this collaboration highlights Malaysian creativity and supports local brands on an international stage.

The conversation continues beyond the exhibition halls. On 25 September 2025, the FutureFWD – Hospitality, Food & Beverage conference will take place at EQ Kuala Lumpur. Curated by Saladplate in partnership with FHM, the one-day international conference will bring together thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries to explore the forces shaping the next era of food and hospitality – from tech-driven transformation and sustainability imperatives to evolving consumer demands.

As part of FHM's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, the 2025 edition continues the Food Share Initiative with the Food Aid Foundation. Each day, surplus food from the exhibition floor will be redistributed to community kitchens across Kuala Lumpur, demonstrating how the exhibition's positive impact extends beyond business into the wider community.

Trade professionals can still register on-site to experience FHM 2025. Walk-in admission is RM100 per person, valid for all four days of the exhibition, with access limited to the exhibition halls only.

For more information about Food & Hospitality Malaysia 2025 and to plan your visit, explore the full programme at the official event website at www.foodandhotel.com.

Notes to Editor:

About Food & Hospitality Malaysia

Food & Hospitality Malaysia (FHM) is the nation's premier trade-only exhibition dedicated to the food, beverage, and hospitality industry. Since its inception in 1993, this biennial event has been the leading business platform for professionals to discover the latest innovations, forge strategic partnerships, and drive industry growth. Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, FHM brings together thousands of professionals – including suppliers, distributors, chefs, hoteliers, and decision-makers. The event features a dynamic mix of international showcases, high-level conferences, and celebrated competitions such as Culinaire Malaysia, Housekeeping Malaysia, Malaysia Pastry Week, and the FutureFWD – Hospitality, Food & Beverage conference. With more than 1,500 participating brands and over 25,000 trade visitors expected, FHM offers unparalleled exposure for sponsors and partners. It also provides a wealth of content opportunities for media covering key topics like sustainability, digital transformation, and the future of hospitality. For more information, visit www.foodandhotel.com.