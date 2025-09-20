NANJING, China, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, Nobel laureates, academicians, young scientists, and emerging R&D professionals from around the world gathered on the banks of the Yangtze River in Nanjing to explore ways to integrate scientific and industrial innovation. At the Nanjing Session of the World Youth Scientist Forum, Jiangbei New Area officially rolled out its 20 Measures for Youthful Development and Talent Aggregation in the New Area (hereinafter referred to as "the Measures"), issuing a global call to attract talents.

The Measures lay out a seamlessly connected support system for talent attraction and cultivation, with targeted provisions covering diverse talent groups and their development needs: Leading scientists who lead the construction of major scientific facilities are entitled to combined support of up to RMB 100 million; top-tier experts can secure up to RMB 30 million in funding to advance the industrialization of their research findings. Major innovation platforms are permitted to establish distinguished or part-time positions, with each project supporting such roles eligible for up to RMB 2 million in backing. Enterprises that recruit high-level talents can receive an annual subsidy of up to RMB 1 million. For high-end talents (both domestic and overseas) participating in the "university-local joint appointment" initiative, a five-year salary subsidy—equivalent to 30% of their annual salary—will be provided.

To channel resources precisely into innovation and entrepreneurship, the Measures introduce a "use-first, pay-later" proof-of-concept program, which allocates up to RMB 5 million per project for concept validation and the maturation of pilot-scale initiatives. Frontier projects are supported through a "grant-plus-equity" scheme, offering a single flagship project up to RMB 30 million in funding. Talent-led enterprises that win science and technology grants at the provincial level or above receive up to RMB 20 million in matching funds, while those admitted to the national disruptive-technology shortlist secure up to RMB 10 million per project. Every year, district-level funds invest in no fewer than 150 projects, with each project receiving an average of no less than RMB 5 million.

In addition, the policy rolls out concrete and robust measures to strengthen the protection of talents' rights, as well as their access to housing, medical care, and education. This builds a more attractive innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, allowing all types of talents in Jiangbei New Area to focus wholeheartedly on innovation and unite to pursue development.