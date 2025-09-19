BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd China-ASEAN Expo, held from Wednesday to Sunday in Nanning, the capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, features a 10,000-square-meter hall devoted to artificial intelligence.

This is the largest single-themed pavilion in the expo's history, showcasing approximately 1,200 advanced AI products from both domestic tech firms and international partners. Highlights include innovations such as large language models, robots, wearable devices, and intelligent application platforms, alongside technological achievements from ASEAN countries like Brunei, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The "AI CAEXPO" intelligent system, launched on the Saturday before, has been specifically designed to streamline on-site operations, integrating 17 scenarios including smart conferencing, navigation, and itinerary planning.

Core to the event, this system underpins the enhanced development of CAEXPO, offering exhibitors advanced intelligent experiences in itinerary management, customer engagement, business matchmaking, and multilingual negotiation.

In addition, the inaugural Ministerial Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence was held during the expo, fostering precise industry collaboration between China and ASEAN.

For the first time, the expo will reveal "China's Top 100 Future AI Unicorn Enterprises Going Global" list and organize more than 10 AI-themed events.

To support robust decision-making for enterprises, this year's CAEXPO has enlisted academics, industry experts, and renowned think tanks to compile the blue book "Outlook on China-ASEAN Economic and Trade Cooperation".

The publication analyzes trends in two-way economic and trade collaboration, with a focus on exploring new business opportunities in nine key areas of the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Wei Zhaohui, secretary-general of the expo's secretariat, said that CAEXPO is not only an economic and trade event co-hosted by China and ASEAN but serves as a "Nanning Channel" which strengthens cross-border people-to-people connections.

To solidify the public opinion foundation for a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, the expo continues to implement the China-ASEAN Young Leaders Growth Program, with a report authored by the first batch of participants released during the expo.

Moreover, 30 participants have been selected for the second batch, and the program will continue to nurture young leaders as builders and inheritors of China-ASEAN friendship.