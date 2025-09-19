BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to Canggu, Bali's most vibrant coastal hotspot, where every sunrise invites adventure and every sunset leaves lasting memories. At Citadines Berawa Beach Bali, you're at the heart of it all. Just steps from Berawa Beach, the hotel is surrounded by world-class surf breaks, buzzing beach clubs, family-friendly hangouts, and pet-friendly spaces. Here, comfort, convenience, and style come together for every kind of traveler.

Once a quiet fishing village, Canggu has grown into a lively hub for explorers of all kinds. Digital nomads, families, surfers, runners, and pet lovers all find their rhythm here. Mornings often begin with a run along the coast or a surf session at Batu Bolong or Echo Beach. Afternoons offer beach volleyball, padel session, coastal jogs, and café hopping. The options are endless, and the energy never fades.

As the sun sets, Canggu transforms into a nightlife destination, home to iconic venues like La Brisa, The Lawn, Times Beach Warung, Finns Beach Club, and Atlas Beach Club. Each just minutes from Citadines Berawa Beach Bali. From bohemian beachfront lounges to high-energy entertainment spaces and authentic local flavors, there's always something new to discover. Guests at Citadines Berawa Beach Bali can enjoy even more value during their stay with exclusive benefits at select partner venues simply by presenting their room key card.

Life in Canggu isn't just about the beaches. Digital nomads stay connected with high-speed WiFi and coworking hubs. Families enjoy kid-friendly activities, sports, and adventures perfectly timed with Bali's sunny season. Pet owners discover a welcoming community, making traveling with furry friends seamless and enjoyable.

Citadines Berawa Beach Bali truly brings it all together, offering the perfect balance of comfort, convenience, and lifestyle. Our serviced residences are designed to suit every type of stay, whether it's a short getaway, an extended stay, or something in between. Each residence is equipped with a kitchenette, giving guests the flexibility to enjoy home-style dining at their convenience, while high-speed internet access ensures seamless connectivity for both work and leisure.

Guests can relax and recharge at our rooftop infinity sky pool, where panoramic views of Canggu create unforgettable moments. Wellness is also at the heart of our property, with a dedicated yoga deck and a fully equipped gym available for daily routines. For families, we provide a kids' playground, while our pet playground welcomes four-legged family members — reflecting our commitment as a truly pet-friendly hotel. Practical conveniences such as 24/7 security and launderette facilities make life easier for long-stay residents, ensuring peace of mind and day-to-day comfort. At Citadines Berawa Beach Bali, every detail is designed to create a base where work, play, and relaxation come together effortlessly.

Whether you're chasing waves, working with the ocean as your backdrop, exploring with family, or living the Bali dream with your pet, Citadines Berawa Beach Bali gives you the best of Canggu. Every sunrise, every sunset, every moment. Book your stay at www.discoverasr.com, call us at +62 361 9090 099 or WhatsApp +62 8113 9619 099.

Don't just visit Canggu. Live it !

About The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Ascott's portfolio spans over 220 cities across over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott has more than 94,000 operating units and about 64,000 units under development, making a total of more than 159,000 units in over 900 properties.

The company's serviced apartment, coliving and hotel brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Préférence, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello.

Ascott's loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards, offers exclusive benefits to its members when they book directly with Ascott for their stays at its participating properties.

Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, pioneered Asia Pacific's first international-class serviced apartment with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.discoverasr.com

About CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 September 2022, CLI had about S$130 billion of real estate assets under management, and about S$86 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and about 30 private vehicles across Asia-Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and its full stack of operating capabilities, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand's development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

For more information, please visit http://www.capitalandinvest.com/