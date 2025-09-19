DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KingSmith, a leader in compact, space-saving fitness technology, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of "One Endless Journey", a global campaign honoring a decade of innovation and encouraging people to take the first step toward healthier, more active living.

Running throughout September, the campaign includes a new TV commercial, exclusive anniversary discounts on top products, and a dedicated online message wall where users can share their personal fitness stories. Together, these efforts spotlight how small, consistent actions can lead to lasting transformation.

"For ten years, our mission has been to make exercising at home easier and smarter," said Nick, Vice President at KingSmith. "With 'One Endless Journey,' we're celebrating the progress our community has made and inspiring more people to start their own paths to wellness."

A Decade of Innovation

Founded in 2015, KingSmith revolutionized home workouts with its award-winning WalkingPad® treadmill, a foldable design that fits seamlessly into modern living spaces. Since then, the company has expanded its line to include rowers, bikes, and compact strength equipment, now serving millions of users across more than 80 countries.

Anniversary Highlights

To mark its milestone, KingSmith is offering special anniversary deals on its top products, including:

To learn more about the anniversary events, visit https://www.kingsmithfitness.com/ks-10/message-wall-form.html?country=uk#message.

About KingSmith

KingSmith is a global wellness lifestyle brand and the creator of the award-winning WalkingPad treadmill. With over 260 patents, KingSmith continues to redefine wellness with high-quality, innovative, and sustainable solutions that help people stay active and balanced in everyday life.

For more information, visit https://uk.walkingpad.com/.