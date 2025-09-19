AmChamSG announces partnership with Community Chest to support SGSHARE

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) recognized business excellence within the community with Ms. Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development last evening.

Minister Indranee presented the 2025 AmChamREPRESENT Awards to 21 recipients across six award categories that recognized both MNCs and SMEs. (Full list of award recipients appended.)

In congratulating the recipients, AmChamSG CEO Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei said, "We are proud to celebrate the unwavering dedication of the AmChamSG community to business excellence. Even in uncertain times, our members continue to demonstrate the gold standard in leadership, innovation and culture.

To commemorate the 60th year of Singapore's independence, we introduced the SG60 Corporate Excellence award to honor companies that embody SG60 values in their corporate mission, business operations and societal impact. AmChamSG looks forward to continuing the strong relationship between the business community and Singapore for many more years to come."

During the event, AmChamSG announced a partnership with Community Chest to support SGSHARE, the national regular giving program in conjunction with SG60 to rally the nation to support communities in need.

"We are thrilled to be partnering AmChamSG. Support for SGSHARE will go a long way in funding critical needs programs for persons with disabilities, mental health needs, lower-income families, seniors in need and youths at risk. We hope to partner AmChamSG members on aligning business goals with meaningful societal outcomes to create lasting change and build a Singapore where everyone has access to opportunity and can thrive," said Mr. Jack Lim, Managing Director, Community Chest Singapore.

About AmCham Singapore

Established in 1973, the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG) is the largest and the most active international business association in Singapore and Southeast Asia, with nearly 700 American and other global companies with significant U.S. business interests.

AmChamSG is an independent, non-partisan business organization with the goal of offering insights and facilitating access and connections that provide members with a comprehensive understanding of the local, regional, and global operating environments.

Our mission - to create value for our members by providing advocacy, community, and thought leadership.

Annex

2025 AmChamREPRESENT Award Winners