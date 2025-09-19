CNN’s Blueprint spotlights the innovators propelling Mongolia into a digital future

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, Mongolia is a destination to explore its vast wilderness and disconnect from the outside world. For Mongolians, however, connectivity is everything. With 3.5 million people and 5 million active phone numbers, digital life is thriving – especially in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. CNN's Blueprint examines how the booming startup scene led by young Mongolian innovators is reshaping people's lives and driving solutions to pressing issues like pollution, congestion and climate change.

Among Mongolia's standout innovators is the team behind UBCab, a local ride-hailing startup tackling Ulaanbaatar's urban navigation challenges. By combining Google Maps data with custom input based on local landmarks and unofficial addresses, UBCab has developed a tailored mapping system that brings greater efficiency to the city's transportation network. Another local startup, Tapatrip, is a travel and transport platform designed to allow locals and tourists alike to explore Mongolia with greater convenience. With plans for global expansion, CEO Erdenechimeg Davaasuren hopes this will become Mongolia's first billion-dollar startup.

The surge in mobile connectivity also sets the stage for a new era of online commerce in Mongolia. Shoppy, launched in 2017 by Mendbayar Tseveen, integrates global marketplaces and serves as a ticketing platform for major events like the Playtime Music Festival. Another ecommerce platform, Stora, led by Enkhjin Otgonbayar, connects Mongolian consumers to products from Chinese and American marketplaces through its fully integrated logistics platform that optimises shipping lead times.

In addition to digital innovation, Mongolian entrepreneurs are also tackling climate change through sustainable infrastructure. Oyuka Munkhbat and Batmunkh Myagmardorj, co-founders of Airee, developed the country's first biodegradable wool air filters to address the issue of worsening indoor air pollution.

As well, efforts to build greener physical infrastructure are also gaining momentum. Mongolia now boasts its first LEED Platinum-certified building, featuring advanced insulation, solar panels, and energy-efficient HVAC systems. The building is home to IM Motors, where Gantulkhuur Bekhbat, CEO of MMS, is championing a vision of an energy-independent Mongolia, powered by sustainable infrastructure for electric vehicles.

