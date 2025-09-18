BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI's original variety show, "The King of Stand-Up Comedy", recently wrapped its second season, cementing the platform's role in China's growing comedy scene. With Jianing ZHAI crowned as the season's champion, the show continued its successful run, generating over 5,100 trending topics and scoring an 8,121 on iQIYI's peak content popularity index, a key metric for a show's influence and reach.

The show's appeal lies in its sharp take on modern life. Bringing together 48 comedians from China and abroad, the series finds humor in the everyday – from workplace challenges and family dynamics to broader social topics. This blend of relatability and humor sparks conversations beyond the screen.

For instance, one comedian's routine on airline uniform policies helped trigger actual policy reviews at several airlines, showing how comedy can lead to tangible social progress. Other contestants brought fresh takes on trending topics like technology and education, offering diverse perspectives on the details of daily life.

Beyond its social impact, "The King of Stand-Up Comedy" is helping to grow China's comedy industry. Initiated by the esteemed Hong Kong film star and director Stephen Chow, the show gives up-and-coming comedians a stage to find their voices and share their unique perspectives. This season continues the core spirit of season one with the theme "Life needs comedy, and comedy belongs to everyone," while introducing innovative competition formats such as team battles and call-out duels, pushing comedians to explore new creative ground.

The show's influence was felt beyond the stage. It topped major variety show charts across multiple third-party data platforms, including Enlightent, Guduo, Endata, and Dengta. Notably, "The King of Stand-Up Comedy" Season 2 was the No. 1 variety show in Enlightent's August "Dominating Screen Chart of Variety Shows," and the only comedy program to earn the spot in 2025.

As Season 2 closes, the appetite for stand-up comedy in China continues to grow. iQIYI is committed to supporting this ecosystem by giving new talent the stage to launch their careers. Through shows like "The King of Stand-Up Comedy," comedians are turning their dreams into reality – rising from everyday individuals to celebrated stars and helping to shape the future of Chinese comedy.

